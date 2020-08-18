Clinical Trial Supplies Market Growth 2020 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global clinical trial supplies market is currently witnessing strong growth. Clinical trial supplies are designed for studying and recording observations during clinical research. The use of efficient supplies is crucial for conducting experiments on volunteers for numerous biomedical purposes. The medical trials are essential for studying the behavioral patterns of the subject upon exposure to novel drugs, vaccines, dietary supplements or medical equipment. They aid in estimating the safety and efficacy quotient of the novel treatment, which further assists in detecting, preventing and treating multiple ailments. They are also used to analyze the accuracy of a particular treatment method and in the diagnosis of various infectious and metabolic disorders. As a result, they are widely utilized across the healthcare sector for respiratory, oncological, cardiovascular and neurological applications.

Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the significant growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, along with the increasing number of clinical trials. These trails are pertinent to the development of effective treatment solutions for numerous chronic diseases, such as cancer and HIV. There has also been a considerable rise in the number of biologics and biosimilar drugs in trials for the development of innovative drug delivery systems, which is providing a thrust to the market growth. The market is further driven by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the global level. This has escalated the number of clinical trials conducted for the development of novel vaccines and drugs to combat the mass transmission of the virus across the globe. On account of the highly infectious nature of this disease, significant investments are being made for conducting extensive research and development (R&D) activities by various governmental and non-governmental organizations to increase the frequency of clinical trials. Furthermore, the implementation of stricter handling requirements for numerous pharmaceutical products entering clinical trials has impelled the demand for improved supplies. Moreover, the growing inclination toward contract research organizations (CROs) for outsourcing research activities on a contractual basis is expected to increase the utilization of various trial supplies. Continual advancements in cold chain logistics and monitoring technologies are further contributing to the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2020-2025.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global clinical trial supplies market.

Almac Group Ltd.

Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.

DHL

Parexel,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PCI Services

Patheon Inc.

Sharp Clinical

Biocair, Movianto

Key Segments of the Report:

Breakup by Services:

Product Manufacturing

Packaging, Labeling and Storage

Logistics and Distribution

Breakup by Phase:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Others

Breakup by Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

CNS And Mental Disorders

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Medical Device Industry

Biopharmaceuticals Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

