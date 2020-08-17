Clinical Laboratory Services Market Growth, Demand Forecast, Research Analysis, Trends, and Market Size and Share 2020 – 2030

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market accounted for over US$ 218 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2030.

The market growth of clinical laboratory services can be attributed to factors, such as advancements in clinical testing techniques, growing geriatric population, new diseases demanding accurate & early diagnosis, and growing prevalence of target diseases. In 2019, Quest Diagnostics presented data for its HDL cholesterol function lab test that provides insights into cardiovascular disease risks at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions. This could help people to avoid adverse outcomes through early detection and preventive care. These are some of the factors that will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Key Players of the Clinical Laboratory Services Market are:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, DaVita Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Sonic Healthcare, BioReference Laboratories, Inc., Laboratoire Cerba, ACM Global Laboratories, and others.

Clinical laboratory services provide data that enhances the effective delivery of patient care. They produce accurate, sensitive, and specific information using advanced technologies, which can aid healthcare professionals in making correct therapeutic choices. The services are cost-effective and least invasive in nature. Moreover, technological improvements, utilization of novel markers, and rising infections are expected to positively impact the market growth of clinical laboratory services.

However, reimbursement pressures faced by healthcare companies and the lack of skilled professionals are hampering market growth to a certain extent.

The Clinical Laboratory Services Market is segmented on the basis of Specialty, Provider and region.

Major Specialty of Clinical Laboratory Services Market covered are:

Clinical Chemistry Testing

Cytology Testing

Genetic Testing

Hematology Testing

Immunology Testing

Microbiology Testing

Drugs of Abuse Testing

Major Provider of Clinical Laboratory Services Market covered are:

Independent & Reference Laboratories

Nursing & Physician Office-Based Laboratories

Hospital-Based Laboratories

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in the clinical laboratory services market during the forecast period, which is driven by the increasing number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories. The growth in Asia Pacific can also be attributed to rising healthcare expenditures due to unforeseen infectious diseases and the large geriatric population in the region. Moreover, increasing investments for strengthening the research base and developments in clinical laboratory testing services are also contributing to the significant growth in this region.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Clinical Laboratory Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Clinical Laboratory Services Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Clinical Laboratory Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Clinical Laboratory Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Contents

*Financial details might not be captured in case of privately-held companies or for companies that do not report this information in public domain

