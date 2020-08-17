Cleanroom Technologies Market to Garner US$ 5,828.7 Billion by 2027, Owing to Emergence of Covid-19

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

Cleanrooms are constructed in such a manner that the concentration of airborne particles such as particulates (including dust, hair, and skin), chemicals (including oil, grease, metal ions, and vapors), microorganisms (including bacteria, fungus), and radiations (including ultraviolet radiations) can be controlled. Various consumables used while working in cleanrooms may be classified into safety consumables, including gloves and other apparel; and cleaning consumables, which includes disinfectants, vacuum systems, and wipes.

Statistics:

The global cleanroom technologies market is estimated to account for US$ 5,828.7 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2019.

Global Cleanroom Technologies Market: Drivers

Emergence of Covid-19 is expected to propel growth of the global cleanroom technologies market over the forecast period. For instance, globally, as of 3:12 pm CEST, 13 July 2020, there have been 12,768,307 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 566,654 deaths, reported to the World Health Organization.

Global Cleanroom Technologies Market: Restraints

Various equipment such as HEPA filters, fan filter units, HVAC systems, air diffusers and showers, laminar air flow systems, and bio-safety cabinets are required to set up a cleanroom. These equipment help in controlling humidity, air pressure, temperature, noise, and particulates. All these factors need to be maintained to ensure efficient working of the cleanroom. However, high costs associated with the set up and maintenance of cleanrooms is expected to hinder growth of the global cleanroom technologies market.

Key Takeaways:

The global cleanroom technologies market was valued at US$ 4,070.3 Bn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 5,828.7 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and medical devices for treatment of chronic and acute diseases is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Equipment segment held dominant position in the global cleanroom technologies market in 2019, accounting for 74.2% share in terms of value. Increasing adoption of cleanroom facility in pharmaceutical and medical device industry is expected to assist the growth of the segment during the forecasted period.

Market Trends

The market is witnessing increasing adoption of cleanrooms due to Covid-19. For instance, in June 2020, Germfree, Ardmac is the licensed European partner for Germfree), partnered with HOK to deploy bioGO COVID-19 testing labs. Ardmac manufactures all modular and mobile Cleanroom and Biosafety solutions in Ireland for the European market.

Good lighting and adequate break times are crucial to improve the visual health of cleanroom microscope workers. For instance, in January 2019, researchers from National Taiwan University College of Medicine, Taiwan, reported that 41.8% and 63.7% cleanroom microscope workers had symptoms of dry eye and eye fatigue, respectively.

Global Cleanroom Technologies Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global cleanroom technologies market include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Azbil Corporation, Taikisha Ltd., Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Ardmac, Ltd., M+W Group, Clean Air Products, Inc., and Alpiq Group.

Global Cleanroom Technologies Market: Key Developments

January 2020: Ardmac was awarded the specialist cleanroom construction on the bio-pharma manufacturing facility to be built in Ireland on behalf of Wuxi Biologics, a China-based pharmaceutical firm.

Scope of the report

Global Cleanroom Technology Market, By Type: Standard/Drywall Cleanrooms Hardwall Cleanrooms Softwall Cleanrooms Terminal Boxes/Pass Through Cabinets

Global Cleanroom Technology Market, By Product Type Equipment HVAC Systems Fan Filter Units (FFU) HEPA Filters Laminar Air Flow Systems and Biosafety Cabinets Air Diffusers and Showers Others Consumables

Global Cleanroom Technology Market, By Application Pharmaceuticals Biotechnology Medical Devices Others

Global Cleanroom Technology Market, By Region: North America By Type: Standard/Drywall Cleanrooms Hardwall Cleanrooms Softwall Cleanrooms Terminal Boxes/Pass Through Cabinets By Product Type Equipment HVAC Systems Fan Filter Units (FFU) HEPA Filters Laminar Air Flow Systems and Biosafety Cabinets Air Diffusers and Showers Others Consumables By Application Pharmaceuticals Biotechnology Medical Devices Others By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Type: By Product Type By Application By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Type: By Product Type By Application By Country U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Type: By Product Type By Application By Country China Japan India Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Type: By Product Type By Application By Country GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Type: By Product Type By Application By Country North Africa Central Africa South Africa



