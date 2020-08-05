Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Growth Accelerates to 15.9 Billion USD By 2026 | Says, Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market, by Drug Class (ACE Inhibitors, B- Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Diuretics, Erythropoiesis-stimulating Agents (ESAs), and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 12,468.2 million in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period (2018-2026).

Availability of increasing number of drugs for diseases such as diabetes including generic as well as branded, rising number of disease awareness initiatives, and ongoing research and development of different therapies are the factors that are expected to fuel growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Amgen, Inc. received the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Parsabiv (Etelcalcetide), indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with chronic kidney disease.

Moreover, in 2017, Cipla launched generic version of Genzyme Corporation’s Renvela tablets in the U.S. In 2017, Aurobindo pharma also launched generic Renvela in the U.S. to control serum phosphorus in chronic kidney disease patients. Furthermore, in January 2018, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation launched Kremezin tablets for chronic renal failure. Similarly, in 2016, OPKO Health, Inc. launched Rayaldee (calcifediol) capsules in the U.S. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories also launched generic version of Paricalcitol injection for the treatment of chronic kidney disease, in 2016.

Moreover, ongoing research and development for chronic kidney disease medications is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2018, Cara Therapeutics initiated pivotal phase III trial of Korsuva (CR845/difelikefalin) injection for hemodialysis patients with chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus. Similarly, in 2017, DaVita Clinical Research (DVR), a health care provider-based specialty research organization launched Alliance Site Network for early stage chronic kidney disease trials. This network will provide a clinical research infrastructure to nephrology researchers in the U.S.

Moreover, in 2016, AstraZeneca Plc. initiated two new phase IIIb trials for Forxiga in chronic kidney disease and chronic heart failure. Furthermore, in March 2018, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) entered into a collaboration with American Society of Nephrology to launch Kidney Innovation Accelerator (KidneyX) to accelerate innovation in kidney disease diagnosis and treatment.

Key Takeaways of the Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market:

The global chronic kidney disease drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 1% over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to increasing number of product launches by generic manufacturers such as Cipla and others

Rising number of initiatives to increase awareness about chronic kidney disease, among population is expected to fuel growth of the chronic kidney disease drugs market over the forecast period

Key players operating in the chronic kidney disease drugs market include Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

