CBD Skin Care Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends, Demand and Forecast till 2024

Overview

The Global CBD Skin Care Market is expected to grow from USD 120.87 Million in 2018 to USD 390.68 Million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.24%.

“Lord Jones, Elixinol Global Limited, and Cannuka LLC are placed in forefront due to their excellence in business strategy and product satisfaction”

The positioning of the Global CBD Skin Care Market vendors in the FPNV Positioning Matrix are determined by Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinders, N: Niche, and V: Vital).

The major players profiled in this report include:

Cannuka LLC

Elixinol Global Limited

Endoca LLC

Kiehl’s LLC

Lord Jones

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Fab CBD Company

Kapu Maku LLC

Leef Organics

The CDB Skincare Co.

VERTLYBALM

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

General Type

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of CBD Skin Care for each application, including-

Medical

Table of Contents

Chapter One CBD Skin Care Industry Overview

1.1 CBD Skin Care Definition

1.2 CBD Skin Care Classification Analysis

1.2.1 CBD Skin Care Main Classification Analysis

1.2.2 CBD Skin Care Main Classification Share Analysis

1.3 CBD Skin Care Application Analysis

1.3.1 CBD Skin Care Main Application Analysis

1.3.2 CBD Skin Care Main Application Share Analysis

1.4 CBD Skin Care Industry Chain Structure Analysis

1.5 CBD Skin Care Industry Development Overview

1.5.1 CBD Skin Care Product History Development Overview

1.5.1 CBD Skin Care Product Market Development Overview

1.6 CBD Skin Care Global Market Comparison Analysis

1.6.1 CBD Skin Care Global Import Market Analysis

1.6.2 CBD Skin Care Global Export Market Analysis

1.6.3 CBD Skin Care Global Main Region Market Analysis

1.6.4 CBD Skin Care Global Market Comparison Analysis

1.6.5 CBD Skin Care Global Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter Two CBD Skin Care Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

2.1.1 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost

2.1.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of CBD Skin Care Analysis

2.2 Down Stream Market Analysis

2.2.1 Down Stream Market Analysis

2.2.2 Down Stream Demand Analysis

2.2.3 Down Stream Market Trend Analysis

Chapter Five Asia CBD Skin Care Key Manufacturers Analysis…….

Chapter Eight 2015-2020 North American CBD Skin Care Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

8.1 2015-2020 CBD Skin Care Production Overview

8.2 2015-2020 CBD Skin Care Production Market Share Analysis

8.3 2015-2020 CBD Skin Care Demand Overview

8.4 2015-2020 CBD Skin Care Supply Demand and Shortage

8.5 2015-2020 CBD Skin Care Import Export Consumption

8.6 2015-2020 CBD Skin Care Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Continued……………………

