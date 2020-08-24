Catheters Market 2020 by Type, Share and Growth Revolutionary Trends in Industry Statistics by 2030

The global catheters market accounted for US$ 15.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.2% from 2019 to 2030.

Thissignificant market growth can be attributed to theincreasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures over conventional surgery. Also, the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, leading to hospitalization;presence of multi-national manufacturers;improving medical facilities; and supportive insurance policies are some of the key factors that willboostmarketgrowth.Extensive research &developments by major companies anduniversities across the globe to makecathetersmorehygienic, safe, and preciseareexpected to further contribute to market expansion.In 2018, Coloplast Corp launched SpeediCath Flex, a soft catheter enabled with a dry sleeve & a flexible tip. These novel catheters have a hydrophilic coating that delivers hygienic, simple,& smooth catheterization.

Top Key Players:

The prominent players in the global Catheters market are Medtronic Plc, Abbott, B. Braun, Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Coloplast, Hollister Incorporated, Cook Medical, and others.

Growth Factors:

The geriatric population across the globe is at a high risk of acquiring cardiovascular, neurovascular,&urology disorders, which will further drive the market demand. The demand for minimally invasive therapies has increased owing to the avoidance of post-surgical complications, shortenedlengths of hospital stays, and speedy recovery. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular, neurovascular, and urology disorders will serve to be a high impact rendering factor for the industry over the forecast period.

The increasing number of surgeries being performed due to rising cases of chronic diseases,such as cardiovascular diseases, diseases associated with the urinary bladder, kidney failures, and others,will primarily drive growth of the catheters market.Moreover, there is rising awareness regardingthe productsand inflow of fundsfrom various government bodies and medical device manufacturers for R&D activities.Such factors are expected to propel growth of the catheters market.

The global catheters market is segmented into type, end users, and region.

By Type:

Cardiovascular Catheters,

Urological Catheters,

Intravenous Catheters,

Neurovascular Catheters,

and Specialty Catheters

Regional Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in the catheters market over theforecast period.The presence of a well-established healthcare system will boost growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing number of target procedures performed is expected tocreate lucrative opportunitiesfor growth of the cathetersmarket in this region. APAC is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to favorable regulatory guidelines &governments’ support, low manufacturing costs, the growing presence of market players in emerging economies, and constant growth in healthcare expenditure.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottom Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Application Horizon Assessment Technological Advancement.

7. GLOBAL CATHETERS MARKET – ANALYSIS &FORECAST, BY END USERS

Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Long-term care facilities Other End Users

