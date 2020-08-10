Carrier Screening Market 2020 -Industry Potential Growth, Global Analysis, Screening Test, Genetic Disease, Competitive landscape, Size, Demand and Forecast

Carrier Screening Market Overview

Carrier screening has gained pace in recent times as the demands for early detection and prevention techniques and personalized medicine. As early disease detection reduces the chances of health hazards from uncontrollable disease, the authorities are emphasizing on the usage of such techniques. The growing personal health awareness among the masses regarding the health has provided the necessary boost to this market and will keep on driving the market. Also, the rising cases of genetic disorder transfers during the pregnancy have caused severe health issues in children, which has increased the carrier screening practices globally.

With the advancement in technologies and rising disease counts, the demands for carrier screening have increased, and the companies are readily investing in the new treatments and products to enhance the procedures. The rise in genetic disorders, increasing awareness, and demands for minimally invasive techniques are among the major reasons driving the market. The companies are investing in research & development programs to search for better products, which has imposed extra load on the pockets but will be beneficial in gaining stable future stances.

Apart from the uses and features, the global carrier screening market is facing challenges from limited awareness, lack of guidelines, and other similar factors, which has restrained the global market growth. This report provides a comprehensive outlook on competition, opportunities, drivers & restraints, and other factors affecting the local and global carrier screening market. The global market is anticipated to register approximately a 16 % annual growth during this period.

Carrier Screening Market Division

The global carrier screening market is segmented into classes as follows:

The global carrier screening market is categorized by products and services based on product and service.

The global carrier screening market is divided into pulmonary, neurological, and other conditions based on medical conditions.

The global carrier screening market is divided microarrays, DNA sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, and others based on technology.

The global carrier screening market is divided among hospitals, labs, and others based on end-users.

Carrier Screening Market Regional Classification

The carrier screening market has gained global adoption due to a rise in disease counts, demands for better healthcare methods, and a rise in healthcare standards. The Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world are the major market studies for the global carrier screening market. The North American region is leading the market due to the presence of key manufacturers, demands for advanced technologies, increasing research & development activities, a well-established healthcare system, rising demands for early detection techniques, and other factors. The Asia Pacific region will register the fastest growth rates due to the vast population covers, rapid urbanization, fast-developing healthcare systems, demands for latest techniques, rise in awareness, increasing healthcare issues, wide geriatric populations, and others.

Industry News

The global carrier screening market is growing at lightning speeds as the geriatric population and demands for early detection techniques are rising. The pulmonary condition segment is the fastest-growing among all categories. The North American region is the current market leader, whereas the Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market.

Key Players

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Invitae Corporation (US)

Opko Health (US)

Fulgent Genetics Inc (US)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US)

Sema4 (US)

Myriad Genetics (US)

Illumina Inc (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US)

Luminex Corporation (US)

Natera Inc (US)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US)

