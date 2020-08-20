Capnography Market Will Create High Growth Opportunities For Investors By 2026 To Reach $1.18 Billion At a CAGR of 13.5%

The capnography market generated $393.93 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1.18 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in number of intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and rise in number of surgeries across the globe drive the growth of the global capnography market. However, high cost associated with capnography devices restrains the market growth. Furthermore, growing population of ageing people and untapped potential in emerging countries are expected to provide new opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

Capnometers manufacturing and distributing companies have been affected to a limited extent due to disrupted supply chain amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, several companies are merging their business with capnography device manufacturing companies to overcome the lack of capnographs required for treatment of Covid-19 infected patients.

The growing need for rapid testing and cure of the patients infected with Covid-19 has boosted the demand for capnometers.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global capnography market based on product type, application, end-use, and region.

Based on application, the procedural sedation segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the emergency medicine segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes the ambulatory surgical centers segment.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Hamilton Bonaduz Ag, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Masimo, General Electric, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), Smiths Group plc, and Medtronic Plc.

