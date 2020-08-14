Cancer Tumor Organoid Modifying the Overall Cancer Market Scenario

Within no time, the organoid cultures for cancer treatment have emerged as one of the most powerful modeling system in the field of cancer biology. From the very beginning of the market, it has been experiencing high adoption rate among the researchers and patients, minimum side effects and maximum appreciation for being unique among all the other 2-D model systems available in the market. The arrival of cancer organoids by the researchers is not accompanied by one single factor that is lacking in an efficient model system but there are various different factors that are adjoined with the overall cancer market which urged to have a model system with rare capabilities.

The cancer therapies that are available for the patients is one of the important reasons that is delivering huge opportunities for the lucrative growth of the market. The use of cancer therapies for treating cancer works by destroying the healthy cells of the body as majority of the times the treatment for the cancer is given irrespective of the other conditions of the patient, which apparently leads to treatment failure. However, wrong treatment regimen selection for the cancer patients is leading to maximum cases of deaths and on the other side it is considered as one of the most important reason for the arrival of an efficient model system.

The model system provided by cancer organoids represents itself as an emerging technology for creating a cancer model that recapitulate the tumor microenviroment accurately. It is able to represent the accurate heterogeneity that the cancer is carrying within itself which is somehow developing novel pathways for personalized anti-cancer therapy. An important use that is associated with the cancer organoids is that it has led to the advancement of many different markets including personalized therapy, biomarker therapy and many others. Also, the market is moving forward to combine the cancer organoids with organ-on-a-chip and 3D biopriniting which itself is representing a complete novel avenue for the overall development of the market in a more sophisticated way.

