Cancer Cachexia Market Size to Reach USD 2.93 billion at 4.8% CAGR Forecast 2020-2027

The global cancer cachexia market is anticipated to gain traction from the rising shift of the healthcare providers towards combination therapies. Such therapies are aiding in improving the lean body mass (LBM) of patients. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Cancer Cachexia Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies, and Others), By Distributional Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that this market size was USD 2.02 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.93 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in The Cancer Cachexia Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, New York, U.S.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Baudette, U.S.

Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, U.S.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, London, U.K.

Mylan N.V., Pennsylvania, U.S.

AbbVie, Inc., North Chicago, U.S.

Pfizer Inc., New York, U.S.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Petach-Tikva, Israel

Regional Analysis-

North America to Lead Backed by Presence of Favorable Reimbursement Policies

Geographically, in 2019, North America procured USD 0.80 billion in terms of revenue. The region is likely to lead the market throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing awareness programs amongst the masses about the benefits of supportive care for cancer. Apart from this, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies in the developed countries, such as Canada and the U.S. would contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Europe is expected to exhibit a considerable CAGR in the coming years owing to the high demand for the treatment of cancer cachexia. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to grow significantly fueled by the increasing investments by the prominent companies present in the region in research and development activities.

How Will the Outbreak of COVID-19 Affect the Global Market?

Patients living with chronic diseases, such as cancer cachexia are at high risk of catching the coronavirus infection.

It is likely to occur as these patients tend to suffer from multiple comorbidities.

In Italy, a retrospective analysis was conducted by taking 355 patients under consideration who expired because of COVID-19. Out of those, 20.0% patients were suffering from cancer.

These factors are propelling numerous medical associations to implement stringent guidelines for the healthcare workers and cancer patients.

They are advising to utilize telehealth for receiving supportive care and treatment.

