Budesonide Inhaler Market 2026 Snapshot | Industry Predict a Long-Term Growth at 5.8% CAGR by Revenue USD 8.24 Billion | Coherent Market Insights

Global Budesonide Inhaler Market, by Product Type (Inhalants and Nebulizer), by Dosage (Aerosols, Dry Powder, Suspension, and Sprays), by Strength (0.25mg, 0.5mg, and 1.0mg), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 4.85 billion in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Major market players are focusing on developing generics version of budesonide inhaler in affordable prices and in various forms, which include dry powder, aerosols, suspensions or spray for asthma patients. Moreover, rising number of regulatory approvals for generic versions of budesonide inhaler is a major factor that is expected to drive growth of the budesonide inhaler market over the forecast period. For instance, Lupin received the U.S. FDA approval for its budesonide inhalation suspension 0.5/2ml single dose ampules to market generic versions AstraZeneca’s Pulmicort Respules, in 2018. It is indicated for the maintenance treatment of asthma and as prophylactic therapy in children 12 months to 8 years of age.

Furthermore, key players are focusing on developing new combinations of budesonide inhaler in combination with other drugs to strengthen their market position. Budesonide can be made in combination with formoterol. For instance, in September 2016, Orion Corporation entered into a collaboration agreement with Menarini Group for the co-marketing of budesonide-formoterol Easyhaler combination product in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. Budesonide-formoterol Easyhaler is an inhaled combination product, which is indicated for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In this formulation, budesonide acts as an anti-inflammatory agent and formoterol acts as a long-acting bronchodilator. The product is available under the brand name Bufomix Easyhaler in most of the European countries.

Browse 21 Market Data Tables and 19 Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Budesonide Inhaler Market, by Product Type (Inhalants and Nebulizer), by Dosage (Aerosols, Dry Powder, Suspension, and Sprays), by Strength (0.25mg, 0.5mg, and 1.0mg), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026”

Key Takeaways of the Budesonide Inhaler Market:

The global budesonide inhaler market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to increasing number of regulatory approvals for generic versions of budesonide inhaler

Among product type, the inhalant segment is expected to account for major market share, in terms of revenue in the market over the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to major market players that are engaged on developing generic versions of budesonide inhaler for asthma and COPD. For instance, Cipla Ltd. received final approval for Budesonide Inhalation Suspension, from the U.S. FDA to market a generic version of AstraZeneca’s Pulmicort Respules, in 2017.

Key players operating in the global budesonide inhaler market include Pfizer Inc., Cipla Limited, Lupin Limited, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Abbott Laboratories, Lunan Better Pharmaceutical, Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Mylan N.V., Skyepharma, AstraZeneca Plc., Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, Orion Corporation, Santarus Inc., Synmosa Biopharma Corporation, and Shanghai Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories Co. Ltd.

