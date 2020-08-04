Breastfeeding Supplies Market Value to Worth Over US$ 2,679.9 Million at 7.1% CAGR Growth Rate by 2026 | Finds, Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Breastfeeding Supplies Market, by Product Type (Breast Pumps, Breast Milk Storage and Feeding, and Accessories), By End User (Homecare Settings, Hospitals, and Maternity Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), was valued at US$ 1,445.5 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Rising number of birth rate and women employment is expected to drive growth of the market

Factors such as rising population of working mothers, favorable healthcare policies, and increasing disposable income in both developed and emerging economies are fueling growth of the breastfeeding supplies market.

Key players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches, which boosts growth of the market. For instance, in November 2018, Philips Avent collaborated with Women of Opinion (WOOP) to create a community of pregnant and lactating moms. This community helps to reach out to millions of new mothers and pregnant women to educate them about the availability of products such as breast pump that provides best nutrition to their babies.

Furthermore, the industry participants strengthen their foothold in the market by adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product developments. For instance, in 2016, Lansinoh Laboratories (Pigeon Corporation) launched the Lansinoh Ultimate Protection Nursing Pads.

Moreover, in March 2019, Ameda Breastfeeding Products launched Ameda Mya, a hospital strength personal breast pump designed for mom at home or at work. This Ameda Mya pump works with a maximum suction strength of 280mmHG.

The breastfeeding supplies market growth is driven by increasing number of multiple births and rising global population. The manufacturing companies promise better care for baby by offering products with premium features and affordable prices. For instance, in March 2015, Evenflo Feeding Inc. announced that it collaborated with Better Live Now, Inc. The collaboration allow women the access to high quality, affordable equipment.

Moreover, various industries reinvent high quality products for babies. For instance, in June 2019, Nuk redesigned its orthodontic pacifier and launched new, innovative designs to soothe the baby better than ever before. The reinvented NUK Orthodontic Original Pacifier’s nipple is shaped just like a mom giving baby a soothing experience without nipple confusion.

Browse 28 Market Data Tables and 22 Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Breastfeeding Supplies Market”- Global Forecast to 2026, by Product Type (Breast Pumps, Breast Milk Storage and Feeding, and Accessories), by End User (Homecare Settings, Hospitals, and Maternity Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Takeaways of the Global Breastfeeding Supplies Market:

The global breastfeeding supplies market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for breastfeeding supplies and accessories, rising number of multiple births, and increasing number of working women.

Among product type, breast pumps segment held dominant position in the global breastfeeding supplies market in 2018. This is owing to innovations in the technique opted by key players for manufacturing effective and safe breastfeeding supplies.

Among end user, homecare setting held dominant position in the global breastfeeding supplies market due to rising usage of breastfeeding products by mothers at home

Major players operating in the global breastfeeding supplies market include Hygeia, Philips Avent, Spectra Baby USA, Nuby, Ameda, Medela LLC, Nestle Gerber, Mayborn USA, Evenflo Feeding, ARDO, Pigeon, and NUK USA.

