Breast Imaging Market to Touch USD 4.9 Billion, at 7.5% CAGR by 2025

Breast Imaging Market Analysis

The breast imaging market is anticipated to touch USD 4.9 billion at a 7.5%CAGR between 2019- 2025, as per the recent analysis by Market Research Future (MRFR). Breast imaging, simply put, is a diagnostic method that helps to evaluate the presence of a breast tumor in women.

Various factors are propelling the global breast imaging market growth. As per the latest MRFR report, such factors include improving reimbursement scenario, growing private & government investments to cater to the surging demand for breast cancer screening, increasing number of screening programs, symposiums and conferences to spread the awareness about the perks of early screening & diagnosis, rising cases of breast cancer, and technological advances.

On the contrary, product recalls, the grave effect of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, and strict regulatory policies are factors that may impede the global breast imaging market growth over the forecast period.

Breast Imaging Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global breast imaging market based on end users and technology.

By technology, the global breast imaging market is segmented into non-ionizing, ionizing, and others. The ionizing segment is again sub-segmented into cone beam computed tomography, contrast enhanced spectral mammography (CESM), PET-CT, molecular breast-specific gamma imaging (BSGI)/molecular breast imaging (MBI), and mammography. The non-ionizing segment is again segmented into electrical impedance imaging (EIT), optical imaging, breast thermography, breast MRI, and breast ultrasound. Of these, the ionizing segment will lead the market over the forecast period. The majority of the people opting for mammography are adding to the growth of the segment.

By end user, the global breast imaging market is segmented into specialty centers, hospitals and clinics, and others. Among these, hospitals and clinics will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Breast Imaging Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global breast imaging market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, the Americas will lead the market over the forecast period. Extensive usage of imaging modalities such as MRI, mammography, and CT for breast cancer screening, development of novel imaging devices, innovative imaging solutions for breast imaging, and rising cases of breast cancer are adding to the global breast imaging market growth in the region. The US has a maximum share in the region for the increasing focus on women healthcare and the presence of top industry players.

The global breast imaging market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. The urge to develop new imaging devices for cancer screening at an early stage, booming medical devices industry, and the use of accessible imaging technologies for breast imaging are adding to the global breast imaging market growth in the region. The UK and Germany have the maximum share in the region.

The global breast imaging market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Increasing support from the government to improve healthcare infrastructure and diagnostic services, booming healthcare imaging, increasing use of medical devices for cancer screening, and growing prevalence of breast cancer are adding to the global breast imaging market growth in the region. India, Japan, and China have a maximum share in the region.

The global breast imaging market in the MEA is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Breast Imaging Market Key Players

Notable players profiled in the breast imaging market report include KUB Technologies (US), PLANMED OY (Finland), Supersonic Imagine (France), CMR Naviscan (US), SonoCiné (US), Dilon Technologies, Inc. (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Germany), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).

