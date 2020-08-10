Breast Imaging Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2020-2030 by Major Key Players – GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc

Breast imaging belongs to the diagnostic radiology group. It comprises variety of imaging procedures, including diagnostic mammography, screening mammography, breast MRI, breast tomosynthesis, and breast ultrasound. Diagnostic mammography makes use of x-rays for diagnosis is presence of symptoms. The mammogram determines that the changes are cancerous (that might require cancer treatment) or non-cancerous (benign). Screening mammography helps in the detection of cancer through reduced dose of x-ray prior any evident symptoms. This enables intervention and early treatment. Breast MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) help identify early breast cancer in females who are prone to higher risk and also help to determine the severity of the diagnosed cancer.

Breast Imaging Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~7.9% from 2020 to 2030.

Breast tomosynthesis is a modern technique that creates 3D images of the breast with the help of x-rays. Breast ultrasound is majorly used to differentiate between solid lumps and cysts that may or may not be cancerous. Besides all the techniques, mammography continues to be the prominent and gold standard for screening technologies, followed by Contrast-enhanced Spectral Mammography (CESM), and breast ultrasound. One of the key reasons for screening breast cancer is the trend towards personalized approach in the past few years. This helps to understand the role of ‘fibroglandular’ density of breast in masking cancer.

Major Key Players:

GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Allengers, Carestream Health, Dilon Technologies, Inc., SuperSonic Imagine,and Micrima Limited,among others.

Breast Imaging Market by Technology:

Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies-

Mammography

PEM

PET-CT

MBI/BSGI

CBCT

Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies-

Breast MRI

Breast Ultrasound

AWBU

Breast Thermography

Optical Imaging

Electric Impedance Tomography

By End Users:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Center

Breast Care Centers

Key Findings In Breast Imaging Market Report:

-To break down and inspect the worldwide Breast Imaging status and future figure including, creation, income, utilization, recorded and conjecture.

– To introduce the key Breast Imaging makers, creation, income, piece of the pie, SWOT examination and improvement designs in next barely any years.

– To section the breakdown information by areas, type, producers and applications.

– To break down the worldwide and key areas advertise potential and preferred position, opportunity and challenge, restrictions and dangers.

– To distinguish noteworthy patterns, drivers, impact factors in worldwide and districts.

– To deliberately investigate each submarket regarding singular development pattern and their commitment to the market.

– To break down serious advancements, for example, developments, understandings, new item dispatches, and acquisitions in the market.

