Breast Imaging Market Size to Expand at Highest Revenue US$ 7,287.1 Million with Growth Rate at 9.9% CAGR by 2026 | Finds, Coherent Market Insights

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The Global Breast Imaging Market, by Technology (Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology (Analog Mammography, Full Field Digital Mammography (FFDM), 3D Breast Tomosynthesis, Positron Emission Tomography/ Computed Tomography (PET/CT), Molecular Breast Imaging/ Breast Specific Gamma Imaging (MBI/BSMI), Positron Emission Mammography, and Others) and Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology (Breast MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), Breast Ultrasound, Optical Imaging, Automated Whole Breast Ultrasound (AWBU), Breast Thermography)), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), was valued at US$ 3,150.3 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Breast imaging techniques are vital for early diagnosis of breast disease. It provides detailed representation of breast form with high resolution, evaluating the progress of the disease and also, helps in deciding the best possible treatment. The rising awareness among population about breast cancer is one of the major factors fueling growth of the breast imaging market.

The American Cancer Society, Inc. advises men and women to attend self-awareness exams conducted through the year, which helps individual to detect any change in their breast, which would be further diagnosed by the physician. The market growth is also driven by high incidence rate of breast cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), 2015, in the U.S., around 232,340 females were reported to be suffering from breast cancer, out of which 39,620 cases were lethal. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society (ACS) states that 1 out of 4 patients diagnosed with cancer are victims of breast cancer and it is the most commonly observed cancer in females.

The major focus of manufactures in the breast imaging market is on receiving Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for technologically advanced products, in order to commercialize these products in the market. For instance, in April 2017, Siemens Healthineers received the U.S. FDA approval for their High Definition Breast Tomosynthesis, which integrates Enhanced Multiple Parameter Iterative Reconstruction (EMPIRE) technology to deliver a high level of sensitivity for breast cancer detection and diagnosis over 2-D mammography alone. Furthermore, in 2017, GE Healthcare received the U.S. FDA clearance for Senographe Pristina Dueta, a remote control patient-assisted mammography device that allows women to manage their own compression during the exam performed on this system, thus helping in reducing the pain associated with imaging.

Browse 23 Market Data Tables and 26 Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Breast Imaging Market, by Technology (Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology (Analog Mammography, Full Field Digital Mammography (FFDM), 3D Breast Tomosynthesis, Positron Emission Tomography/ Computed Tomography (PET/CT), Molecular Breast Imaging/ Breast Specific Gamma Imaging (MBI/BSMI), Positron Emission Mammography, and Others) and Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology (Breast MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), Breast Ultrasound, Optical Imaging, Automated Whole Breast Ultrasound (AWBU), Breast Thermography)), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026”

Key Takeaways of the Breast Imaging Market:

The global breast imaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026). This is attributed to continuous technological advancements and rising incidence of breast cancers, globally.

during the forecast period (2018 – 2026). This is attributed to continuous technological advancements and rising incidence of breast cancers, globally. Among technology, ionizing breast imaging technology segment accounts for the largest market share. This is owing to the high diagnostic accuracy and enhanced efficiency of this technology when compared to other available technologies, which is expected to drive growth of the breast imaging market.

Key players operating in the global breast imaging market include Hologic, Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Gamma Medica, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Sonocine, Inc., Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc., and Dilon Technologies, Inc.

