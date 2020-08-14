Blood Transfusion Market Witness Highest Growth in Near Future with Massive Players 2030 | MIR

The global blood transfusionmarket was valued at~US$ 6.0billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~5.2% from 2020 to 2030.

Blood transfusion process finds its application across a broad range of disease indications & surgical procedures. The demand for blood transfusion procedure and its associated devicesare expected to remain stable in the coming years, as the process of transfusing blood to a receiver, is of utmost importance for any surgical procedure or treatment of any trauma cases. Growing incidences & rising prevalence of renal disorders, increasing number of road accidents, and the introduction of technologically advanced productsare some of the major factors driving the global blood transfusion market. Improving healthcare services, favorable government regulations, and increasing healthcare expenditure, among others, are some of the other factors that have played a key role in propelling the growth of the global market.

Top Players:

The prominent players operating in the global blood transfusion market are Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Terumo Corporation, Grifols, S.A., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, macopharma, KANEKA CORPORATION, Cerus Corporation,among others.



Growth Factor:

One of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the global blood transfusion market is the continuous rise in the number of surgical procedures. Surgeries have always been a critical constituent of the global healthcare system. However, in the past few decades, the number of surgeries being conducted worldwide for diverse ailments has witnessed a significant surge. In 2017, the European Union alone accounted for 1.4 million caesarean sections. According to National Center for Health Statistics, the total number of inpatientsurgical procedures conducted in 2009, stood at a staggering 48 million. One of the essential requirements for performing surgical procedures is blood. Majority of surgical procedures require additional supply of patient’s blood types, incase of any complication during the procedure. Hence, blood transfusion methods are indispensable for any surgical procedure.

Similarly, patients suffering from critical renal disorders are required to be administered with fresh & pure-blood on an uninterrupted basis, and blood transfusion processes play a vital role for patients suffering from such ailments. In the US, chronic kidney disease, or CKD, causes more deaths than breast cancer or prostate cancer. It is known to affect more than 37 million Americans, and approximately 90% of those suffering from CKD are unaware of its existence.In 2016, over 500,000 patients received dialysis treatment, and over 200,000 lived with a kidney transplant.Growing burden and high prevalence rate of kidney disorders is anticipated to favorably contribute to the growth of the global blood transfusion market.

Regional Analysis:

North America registered the largest market share in the global blood transfusion market in 2019, owing to factors such as high prevalence of chronic disorders such as chronic renal diseases, presence of advanced healthcare & research facilities, high spending on public health systems, among others. High expenditure on health services, high disposable income, and favorable reimbursement policies were some of the other factors that complimented the large market share of this region.

The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:

1.To categorize and examine the worldwide Blood Transfusion Market status and future figure comprising, manufacture, utilization, income, record and assumption.

2.To introduce the key Blood Transfusion Market makers to the readers, manufacture, piece of the pie, income, SWOT analysis and improvement models in the years to come.

3.To divide categorization information by region, product type, manufacturers and applications, and end users.

4.To categorize the worldwide and major areas marketing potential and favored position, opportunities and challenges, limitations and threats.

5.To differentiate remarkable patterns, drivers, impacting factors, on the global scale and districts.

6.To purposely investigate each sub-segment regarding standalone development pattern and their contribution to the industry.

7.To categorize major advancements, for instance, understandings, developments, dispatching of new items, and mergers and acquisitions in the industry.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottom Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL BLOOD TRANSFUSION MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Blood Bag and Accessories Blood Mixers Filters Blood Component Separators Apheresis Devices Pathogen Reduction Systems Consumables & Supplies Other Products GLOBAL BLOOD TRANSFUSION MARKET – ANALYSIS &FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Laboratories & Diagnostic Labs Other End Users

