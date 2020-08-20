Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2020: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2025 – IMARC Group

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2020-2025. Blood pressure (BP) monitoring devices refer to the medical equipment used for accurate assessment of the blood pressure of an individual. These devices produce numerical data that depicts the pumping efficiency of the heart and changes in the blood volume. Sphygmomanometer, digital and ambulatory blood pressure monitors are the most common types of BP monitoring devices available in the market. They are compact, convenient, portable, provide accurate results and eliminate the chances of human errors.
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular disorders across the globe. Owing to the growing awareness regarding the risks associated with chronic stress and other lifestyle disorders, individuals are scheduling regular blood pressure checks to constantly monitor their health. Furthermore, the introduction of technologically advanced variants that use sensors and allow pro-active monitoring of pulse is also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including rising geriatric population, favorable government policies and increasing health consciousness among the masses, are projected to drive the market further.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide includes A&D Medical Inc., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Omron Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Rossmaax International Limited, Spacelab’s Healthcare Inc., Contec Medical System Co.Ltd, Microlife AG, Halma plc., Hill-Rom Holdings, American Diagnostic, Smith’s Group Plc., Schiller AG, SunTech Medical, etc.
Market Breakup by Product Type:
Monitor
Accessories
Market Breakup by Technology:
Digital
Aneroid
Wearable
Market Breakup by End-User:
Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Diagnostic Centers
Homecare Settings
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
