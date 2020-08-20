Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2020: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2025 – IMARC Group

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2020-2025. Blood pressure (BP) monitoring devices refer to the medical equipment used for accurate assessment of the blood pressure of an individual. These devices produce numerical data that depicts the pumping efficiency of the heart and changes in the blood volume. Sphygmomanometer, digital and ambulatory blood pressure monitors are the most common types of BP monitoring devices available in the market. They are compact, convenient, portable, provide accurate results and eliminate the chances of human errors.

Blood pressure (BP) monitoring devices Market Trends

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular disorders across the globe. Owing to the growing awareness regarding the risks associated with chronic stress and other lifestyle disorders, individuals are scheduling regular blood pressure checks to constantly monitor their health. Furthermore, the introduction of technologically advanced variants that use sensors and allow pro-active monitoring of pulse is also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including rising geriatric population, favorable government policies and increasing health consciousness among the masses, are projected to drive the market further.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide includes A&D Medical Inc., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Omron Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Rossmaax International Limited, Spacelab’s Healthcare Inc., Contec Medical System Co.Ltd, Microlife AG, Halma plc., Hill-Rom Holdings, American Diagnostic, Smith’s Group Plc., Schiller AG, SunTech Medical, etc.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Technology, End-User and Region.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Monitor

Accessories

Market Breakup by Technology:

Digital

Aneroid

Wearable

Market Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1584&flag=C

Browse more healthcare reports by IMARC Group:

Bone Densitometer Market 2020-2025

Cell Analysis Market 2020-2025

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group