Blood Gas Analyzers Market Growth to register a CAGR of 5.5% to reach US$ 940 Million by 2026, Says Coherent Market Insights

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The Global Blood Gas Analyzers Market, by Product Type (Bench Top and Portable), by Application (Anesthesia, Cardiovascular Surgery, ICU, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 594.6 million in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights .

In the case of emergency and critical care settings blood tests, which specifically include provision of blood gases that improves clinical decision-making and patient outcomes. Moreover, various hospitals have employed bedside testing for blood gases either on an institutional level or more commonly, in selected patient care settings such as pulmonary unit, emergency department, and neonatal intensive care. This further reduces operational cost and improves staff efficiency, which may further enhance clinical outcomes.

Furthermore, technological advancements in blood gas analyzers such as easy to operate and ready to use features are driving their adoption in medical settings. Thus, increasing demand for Point-of-Care (PoC) testing leads to fast and accurate blood gas analysis, which is further expected to augment growth of the market over the forecast period.

Additionally, key market players are focusing on developing portable blood gas analyzers in order to increase usability and comfort. For instance, in April 2018, Radiometer Limited launched its CE-marked point-of-care tests for creatinine and urea, which is the latest additions to the ABL90 FLEX PLUS blood gas analyzer’s test menu. The versatile ABL90 FLEX PLUS is considered to be the only compact blood gas analyzer in the market to offer such an extensive range of critical care parameters including blood gas, electrolytes, metabolites, and co-oximetry.

Similarly, in 2015, Sphere Medical, launched arterial blood gas analyzer, Proxima System in Europe. The device delivers efficient PoC testing, as it offers frequent blood gas measurements at the patient’s bedside. This facilitates effective and timely clinical decisions for proactive critical care.

Browse 32 Market Data Tables and 21 Figures spread through 153 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Blood Gas Analyzers Market, by Product Type (Bench Top and Portable), by Application (Anesthesia, Cardiovascular Surgery, ICU, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026”

Key Takeaways of the Blood gas analyzers Market:

The global blood gas analyzers market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, attributed to increasing demand for PoC testing

On the basis of product type, the portable blood gas analyzer segment is expected exhibit highest CAGR in 2026, attributed to ease of use offered by these devices compared to bench top products

Key players operating in the global blood gas analyzers market include Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Bayer AG, Dalko Diagnostics, GE Healthcare, Instrumentation Laboratory, Nova Biomedical, Radiometer, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, and Sphere Medical.

