Blood Dialyzer Market to Score Past US$ 7,905.6 Million Valuation by 2026 | Finds, Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The Global Blood Dialyzer Market, by Product Type (Reusable and Disposable), by Dialysis Membrane Material (Cellulose Membranes and Synthetic Membranes), and by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, and Specialty Clinics) was valued at US$ 4,682.7 million in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1%, over the forecast period (2018-2026) as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Dialysis is a treatment that is performed on patients with last stage of kidney failure (chronic renal insufficiency). The treatment is achieved by using an assembly called dialyzers that cleans blood and removes wastes and excess fluid from the body, which are normally removed by healthy kidneys. Moreover, in hemodialysis procedure, blood is removed from the body and circulated through an extracorporeal fluid circuit (outside the body), then returned to the body. Hemodialyzer includes a selectively permeable membrane acting as a filter that allows fluids and waste materials to pass through.

The increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases is expected to increase number of dialysis process, which is further expected to drive growth of the blood dialyzers market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Global Kidney Health Atlas April 2017, one in three people in the general population is at increased risk of chronic kidney diseases and around 10% of people globally suffered from chronic kidney disease (CKD) in 2017. Furthermore, the estimates suggest that 9 in 10 of those suffering from CKD were unaware of their condition.

Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on expanding manufacturing units, and joint ventures, in order to strengthen their position in the global market. For instance, in December 2017, Nikkiso Co. Ltd. of Japan entered into a partnership with China-based, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company, to increase production of dialyzers in China by fivefold by 2020, and raise its output to 20,000 units every year.

Furthermore, key players are focusing on new product launches to maximize access to end users for its products and in turn increase their market share, which is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in September 2016, B. Braun Medical Inc., launched xevonta kidney dialyzer, following 501(k) clearance by the FDA. This dialyzer will be available in the U.S. market. Xevonta kidney dialyzer’s innovative membrane technology was intended to improve clearance performance by removing more toxins from patients’ blood. Similarly, in May 2017, NxStage Medical, Inc. received clearance from FDA for its next generation hemodialysis system. It comprises new features and capabilities, which include a touchscreen user interface and integrated blood pressure monitor designed to enhance ease of use for patients to perform home hemodialysis.

Moreover, rising government initiatives to advance improved treatment options for patients with kidney failure aids manufacturers to gain substantial growth in the global blood dialyzer market. For instance, in September 2018, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) held a prize money of US$ 2,265,000 for KidneyX: Redesign Dialysis. This competition challenges manufacturers to develop better treatment options for patients with kidney failure.

Browse 23 Market Data Tables and 19 Figures spread through 157 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Blood Dialyzer Market, by Product Type (Reusable, and Disposable), by Dialysis Membrane Material (Cellulose Membranes, and Synthetic Membranes), and by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, and Specialty Clinics) – Global Forecast to 2026”

Key Takeaways of the Blood Dialyzer Market:

The global blood dialyzer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to constant technological advancements in dialyzers membrane by key players

On the basis of product type, disposable dialyzers are expected account for major market share over the forecast period, attributed to risks associated with reusable dialyzers

On the basis of dialysis membrane material, synthetic cellulose segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period attributed to new product launches. For instance, in November 2017, Nipro Medical Corporation launched Cellentia-H cellulose triacetate (CTA), a single-use dialyzer at the 2017 ASN Kidney Week Conference. The cellulose triacetate membrane optimizes excellent biocompatibility and clearances to minimize potential adverse reactions. The Cellentia-H is also gamma sterilized to enhance product safety and sterility. Such technological advancements in blood dialyzers is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global blood dialyzer market include Baxter International, Inc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., B. Braun Medical Inc., Nipro Corporation, CVS Health., Diaverum Deutschland GmbH, NxStage Medical, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, and DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc.

