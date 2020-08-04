Blood Banking Devices Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach USD 49.8 Billion at a CAGR of 7.4% By 2026 | Share Analysis, Future Insights, Growth Estimation and Industry Trends

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The Global Blood Banking Devices Market, by Product Type (Blood Collection Devices (Blood Collection Needles, Blood Collection Tubes (Serum Collection Tubes, Plasma Collection Tubes, Heparin Tubes, and Other Tubes), Needles & Syringes, Lancets, Vacuum Blood Collection System, Blood Bags, and Accessories), Blood Processing Devices (Blood Grouping Analyzers, Blood Cell Processors, Blood Filters, Centrifuges, and Others), and Blood Storage Devices (Blood Bank Refrigerators and Blood Bank Freezers)), By Method of Collection (Manual Blood Collection and Automated Blood Collection), By End User (Blood Banks, Hospitals, and Other End Users), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa) is estimated to be valued at US$ 28.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period (2018-2026).

Major market players are focusing on adopting growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the global blood banking devices market. For instance, in January 2017, Hologic, Inc. completed the divestiture of its blood screening business to Grifols valued at US$ 1.85 billion. This divestment aided Hologic to significantly accelerate their financial flexibility. Similarly, Werfen and its subsidiary Instrumentation Laboratory (IL) acquired Accriva Diagnostics, a company engaged in in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) blood testing at the point-of-care (POC), including their innovative product portfolio spanning coagulation, platelet aggregation, CO-Oximetry, and incision devices, in January 2017.

Furthermore, in September 2016, Instrumentation Laboratory (IL) acquired CA Casyso AG and its Tem subsidiaries, a company engaged in in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) testing for Patient Blood Management (PBM) with their ROTEM testing systems.

Additionally, major players in the blood banking devices market are focused on developing mobile van blood banking, robotic blood collection system, and blood banking mobile app to enable easy access to donors, which are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2017, Poly Medicure Ltd., a manufacturer of medical devices in India, launched their blood banking products in the India local market (Haryana), thereby expanding their geographical presence in the local market. Similarly, in January 2017, Social Capital, a NGO from Coimbatore, India launched an android app for blood donation, with support from the Coimbatore Corporation and Sri Ramakrishna Multi-specialty Hospital. Furthermore, this app will aid hospitals and blood banks to connect with donors. Additionally, in September 2014, the American Red Cross launched a blood donor app, which made it easier for people to track their blood donations and schedule for new ones. Furthermore, in April 2018, Immucor, Inc., a leader in transfusion and transplantation diagnostics, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Echo Lumena, a fully automated echo instrument. Echo Lumena is Immucor’s fifth generation immunohematology instrument, which offers faster and clearer blood compatibility result.

Key takeaways of the Blood Banking Devices Market:

The global blood banking devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to rising demand for blood and blood related components

Among product type, blood collection devices segment is expected to account for major market share over the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to increasing demand for these devices and necessity of these devices in blood component analysis at fully automated blood banks and large blood donation centers.

Among method of collection, manual blood collection segment is expected to for account major market share over the forecast period. Manual blood collection systems are easy and accessible way for blood collection, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, due to continuous advancements in blood banking associated devices, automated blood collection segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR in the near future.

Among the end user, blood banks segment is expected to for account major market share over the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to their increased ability to offer large variety of blood units to associated hospitals and clinics and their ability to handle extensive amount of blood derived components, further processing and storage, for an extended period.

Key players operating in the global blood banking devices market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Fresenius Kabi AG, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), bioMérieux, Inc., China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Immucor, Inc.(IVD Holdings, Inc.), Instrumentation Laboratory Company, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Molecular Systems Inc.), among others.

