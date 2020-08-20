Biosimilar Market 2020-2025 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

The global biosimilar market reached a value of US$ 5.1 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Biosimilars refer to biotherapeutic drugs that are highly similar to the reference biologics in terms of safety, purity, and bioactivity. Significant expertise and state-of-the-art technology are required for their development and manufacturing, owing to which they entail a higher cost as compared to small molecule generics.

Biosimilar Market Trends:

With the evolving regulatory framework for biosimilars, their cost has been significantly reduced as the governments of various nations have started approving their production and marketing. This has also lowered the value of the treatment for a variety of chronic diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and chronic kidney and infectious diseases. Along with this, the patent expiry of a number of blockbuster biological drugs has created positive growth prospects for the biosimilar market. Moreover, several leading companies have increased their research and development (R&D) activities to develop complex and differentiated products either through acquisitions or building their capabilities. For instance, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has acquired the private biotech company, Arsia Therapeutics Inc., to enhance its competencies in biosimilars.

Market Segmentation

Breakup by Molecule

Infliximab

Insulin Glargine

Epoetin Alfa

Etanercept

Filgrastim

Somatropin

Rituximab

Follitropin Alfa

Breakup by Type of Manufacturing

In-house Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing

Breakup by Indication

Auto-Immune Diseases

Blood Disorder

Diabetes

Oncology

Growth Deficiency

Female Infertility

Breakup by Region

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Rest of Europe

United States

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of the World

Some of the major players in the market are Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA), Celltrion, Merck & Co, Samsung Bioepis, Eli Lilly, Biocon, Amgen, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, etc.

