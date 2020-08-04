Biomarker Research Services Market, To grow at CAGR of 13.5%, Industry Size, Top 10 Company Profiles – Noble Life Sciences, Inc., Reprocell Corporation, Coriell Institute, BioIVT, ICON Plc., SRI International, Inc. etc. Forecast to 2026

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Get Sample PDF (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Full TOC, Tables, and Figures) of Biomarker Research Services, https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2612

The global biomarker research services market, by Service Type (Biomarker Research Services and CDx Research Services), By Disease Indication (Oncology, Cardiovascular Disorder, Infectious Disease, Neurological Disorder, Immunological Disorder, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 5,897.7 million in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

The global biomarker research services market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to factors such as increasing number of collaborations and partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches by key players. Furthermore, factors such as increasing application of biomarkers, and increasing usage of companion diagnostics for personalized medicine are further expected to fuel growth of the global biomarker research services market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, BioIVT joined the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) Biomarkers Consortium. The FNIH Biomarkers Consortium is a public-private biomedical research partnership. It brings together members of industry, academia, nonprofit and patient advocacy organizations, and government agencies and institutes to develop and support research to qualify promising biomarkers for disease diagnosis, predicting therapeutic response, and improving clinical practice.

Apply Promo Code “CMIFIRST1000” And Get Instant Discount Of USD 1000

Buy Now This Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2612

Furthermore, in 2017, BioIVT acquired Asterand Bioscience, a global provider of high quality, well-characterized human tissue, and research solutions, with a focus on the oncology market. Asterand Bioscience focuses on drug research by accelerating target identification and biomarker validation and improving drug candidate selection to increase the likelihood of clinical success.

Additionally, in 2017, REPROCELL Corporation formed an alliance with Fox Chase Medical Center (Philadelphia, U.S.) to accelerate biomarker and genetic discovery. Through this alliance, REPROCELL Corporation focused on augmenting its global repository of bio-specimens with samples from the Fox Chase Cancer Center and ensured that researchers had access to a wide array of clinical-grade bio-specimens. Moreover, in 2017, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Nordic Bioscience A/S entered into a collaboration agreement to develop biomarker technology to potentially aid the diagnosis and monitoring of fibrotic diseases including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Similarly, Nordic Bioscience S/A received CE marking for its PRO-C3 assay, in 2017. This is part of the company’s regulatory efforts to support biomarker use in clinical research. The marking signifies that the measurement of PRO-C3 is of high quality, and is regulated in a correct manner.

Browse 26 Market Data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 178 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Biomarker Research Services Market by Service Type (Biomarker Research Services, and CDx Research Services), By Disease Indication (Oncology, Cardiovascular Disorder, Infectious Disease, Neurological Disorder, Immunological Disorder, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in the Global Biomarker Research Services Market Press Release, click the link below: https://bit.ly/2PlyTQ5

Key Takeaways of the Global Biomarker Research Services Market:

The global biomarker research services market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period (2018–2026), attributed to rising prevalence of diseases and rising need for early diagnosis. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, 2016, around 16.8 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. with around 595,690 deaths from the disease. The number of people with cancer is expected to increase up to 19 million by 2024.

over the forecast period (2018–2026), attributed to rising prevalence of diseases and rising need for early diagnosis. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, 2016, around 16.8 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. with around 595,690 deaths from the disease. The number of people with cancer is expected to increase up to 19 million by 2024. Key players are focusing on employing contract research organizations for research and development of biomarkers, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Among service type, companion diagnostic research services segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period

Key players operating in the global biomarker research services market include Noble Life Sciences, Inc., Reprocell Corporation, Coriell Institute, BioIVT, ICON Plc., SRI International, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Nordic Bioscience A/S, Proteome Sciences Plc., and Covance Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Inc.)

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837