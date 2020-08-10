Biobanking Market 2020 Size, Share, Global Industry Growth, Regional Overview, Trends and Forecast 2026

The global “biobanking market size” is projected to reach USD 9.46 billion by the end of 2026. The growing investments in development of efficient biobanks and recent studies associated with the use of biobanks in the treatment of the coronavirus will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Biobanking Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Sample Storage (Blood, Cells & Tissue, and Others), By Application (Regenerative Medicines, Life Sciences, and Others), By Settings (Academic Medical Institutes, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 25.09 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% till 2026.

Key Players Operating in The Biobanking Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medizinische Universität Graz

UK Biobank

Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank

Isenet Biobanking

Hamilton Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ProMedDx

BBL

Brooks Life Sciences

ASKION

Others

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Biobanking Can Play a Huge Role in Fighting the Coronavirus

The constant research and collective studies associated with the coronavirus speaks volumes about the seriousness and severity of the disease. It is observed that biobanking has shown potential in the development of treatment options for Covid-19. This will present several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. Biobanking refers to the process wherein blood samples are collected and studied for research and development purposes. This process helps in understanding the cause and effect of several diseases and can also help produce efficient treatment methods for specific diseases through prolonged research and study. The increasing emphasis on biobanking is consequential to the excellent results and outputs in recent years. As a result, massive investments are being made in the development of efficient processes, with the aim of studying severe and critical diseases.

Europe Currently Dominates the Market; Presence of Well-established Biobanks will Aid Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in Europe currently dominates the market. The presence of numerous large scale biobanks in Nordic countries such as Sweden, Denmark, and Norway will contribute to the growth of the market in this region. It is recorded that around 40% of the total population in Iceland have contributed DNA samples; a factor that will be influential to the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, the market in Europe was worth USD 8.93 billion and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register a considerable CAGR driven by the high investment in establishing well-structured biobanks.

