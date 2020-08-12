Bispecific Antibodies For Enhanced Killing of the Foreign Cells Invaders

The availability of bi-specific antibodies has triggered a fundamental shift in the treatment paradigm for broad spectrum disease. The big pool of data available for the complex human system and its coupling with the advanced analytics tools have helped the researchers to come up with a treatment procedure that is unique and hold maximum promising outcomes for the huge percentage of patient population in the world. Bi-specific antibodies represent a class of therapeutics that holds more therapeutic activity than any other drug class. It has the ability to bind to two different epitopes i.e. it shows a broad spectrum for treatment irrespective that it is done by a single antibody.

“Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026” Report Highlights:

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity: > US$ 10 Billion

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth: 118% CAGR (2015 -2019)

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth In 2019: 280% (> US$ 1.5 Billion)

Global Bispecific Antibody Pipeline: 333 Drug

Commercially Available Bispecific Antibodies: 2 (Blincyto & Hemlibra)

Hemlibra Sales & Market Share 2019: > US$ 1.4 Billion & > 80%

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-global-bispecific-antibody-market-opportunity,-drug-sales–and-clinical-trials-insight-2026.php

There are various significant opportunities that are associated within the market. It has the ability to transform the antibody class of the drugs. The applications coupled with it have helped in earning huge business for the stakeholders that are engaged with the market. The market of bi-specific antibodies holds the potential to drive unprecedented scenario that has been lacking in the market for a prolonged period of time. The better outcomes related with the use of the antibodies as well as improvement in the overall applications offerings are inclining thousands of researchers, physicians and clinicians towards making it patient centric.

The market is hold by a strong backbone of clinical insights. There are a number of drugs that are currently available in the market and same is for the clinical pipeline that are currently getting evaluated and verified for the next-generation bi-specific antibodies. The market is supported by hundreds of drugs that have been evaluated clearly in order to deliver promising benefits and opportunities to serve the patients and help the society to develop and deliver more healthcare solutions. The availability of BiTE technology by Amgen’s designed for CD3 on the T cells and the tumor cells is delivering productive advantage as the sales record of this respective technology is raising the bars for the upcoming bi-specific antibodies. The global market for the same is observing positive outlook by identifying the past opportunities as well as the opportunities that will be observed in the future.

As of now, the market is pre-dominantly comprising of all the applications that are making the market promising and centric towards the patients. The future market scenario of the market with respect to the research studies, development and commercialization of the upcoming drugs is already attracting several stakeholders, public and private investors to invest. The opportunities and the trends related to the market i.e. affordable drug price and low toxicity are estimated to drive the global bi-specific antibodies in the present and the future. The market with all the ongoing activity is estimated to be valued US$ 10 Billion by the year 2026.

Contact:

Sussan

Research Head

sussan@kuickresearch.com

+91-09810410366