BCG Vaccine Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast to 2024

BCG Vaccine Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “BCG Vaccine Market : Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) By Drug Type, End Use, Usage & Application” To Its Research Database

The global BCG vaccine market is anticipated to reach US$65.53 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.70% during the period spanning 2020-2024. Growth in the global BCG vaccine market was driven by factors like increasing prevalence of tuberculosis, rising R&D funding on tuberculosis, growing incidences of bladder cancer, increasing prevalence of extensively drug resistant tuberculosis and surging BCG immunization coverage. The key trends that are expected to be faced by the market are declining targeted incidence rate of tuberculosis and decreasing targeted mortality of tuberculosis. The limited impact of BCG vaccine on adults is expected to impose a challenge on the global BCG vaccine market.

The global BCG vaccine market by drug type can be segmented as follows: immune BCG and therapy BCG. In 2019, the higher share of the market was held by immune BCG. The global BCG vaccine by end user can be segmented into the following pediatrics and adults. The dominant share of the market in 2019 was held by pediatrics. The market by usage can be divided into the following segments: tuberculosis and bladder cancer. The largest share of the market was obtained by tuberculosis in 2019. The global BCG vaccine market by application can be segmented as follows: hospitals and clinics, with hospitals holding a greater share of the market in 2019.

The global BCG vaccine market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America is predicted to dominate the market during the period spanning 2020-2024, supported by growing tobacco consumption and increasing technological advancements in BCG vaccination.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Merck & Co., Sanofi, Statens Serum Institut, China National Biotec Group (CNBG), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Green Signal Bio Pharma Ltd) are also presented in detail.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5432810-global-bcg-vaccine-market-by-drug-type-end

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global BCG vaccine market with potential impact of COVID-19.

• The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience:

• BCG Vaccine Providers/Hospitals

• API Suppliers

• End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 BCG Vaccine

1.2 Medical Use: Tuberculosis

1.3 Medical Use: Cancer

1.4 Medical Use: Mycobacteria

1.5 Methods of Administration of BCG

1.6 Adverse Effects of BCG

1.7 Precautions to be taken in BCG

1.8 Side Effects of BCG

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Change in Organic Traffic

2.3 Global Prevalence of COVID-19

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global BCG Vaccine Market by Value

3.2 Global BCG Vaccine Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global BCG Vaccine Market by Drug Type

3.3.1 Global Immune BCG Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Immune BCG Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Therapy BCG Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Therapy BCG Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global BCG Vaccine Market by End User

3.4.1 Global Pediatric BCG Vaccine Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Pediatric BCG Vaccine Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Adult BCG Vaccine Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Adult BCG Vaccine Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global BCG Vaccine Market by Usage

3.5.1 Global Tuberculosis BCG Vaccine Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Tuberculosis BCG Vaccine Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Bladder Cancer BCG Vaccine Market by Value

3.5.4 Global Bladder Cancer BCG Vaccine Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global BCG Vaccine Market by Application

3.6.1 Global Hospital BCG Vaccine Market Forecast by Value

3.6.2 Global Clinic BCG Vaccine Market Forecast by Value

3.7 Global BCG Vaccine Market by Region

4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America BCG Vaccine Market by Value

4.1.2 North America BCG Vaccine Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe BCG Vaccine Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe BCG Vaccine Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific BCG Vaccine Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific BCG Vaccine Market Forecast by Value

4.4 ROW

4.4.1 ROW BCG Vaccine Market by Value

4.4.2 ROW BCG Vaccine Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Surging Prevalence of Tuberculosis

5.1.2 Increasing Research & Development Funding on Tuberculosis

5.1.3 Rising Incidence of Bladder Cancer

5.1.4 Upsurge in the US Funding for Tuberculosis

5.1.5 Rising Prevalence of Extensively Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

5.1.6 Increasing BCG Immunization Coverage

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Declining Targeted Incidence Rate of Tuberculosis

5.2.2 Decreasing Targeted Mortality of Tuberculosis

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Limited Impact of BCG on Adults

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5432810-global-bcg-vaccine-market-by-drug-type-end

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison – Key Players

6.1.4 Global BCG Market Share Comparison – Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Merck & Co.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Sanofi (Sanofi Pasteur)

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Statens Serum Institut

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Business Strategies

7.4 China National Biotec Group (China National Pharmaceutical Group)

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Business Strategies

7.5 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII)

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Business Strategies

7.6 Green Signal Bio Pharma Ltd.

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Medical Uses of BCG Vaccine

Medical Use of BCG: Mycobacteria

Medical Use of BCG: Mycobacteria

Side Effects of BCG

Organic Traffic Growth or Decline due to COVID-19 (2020)

Global COVID-19 Infected Cases (Jan’20 – May’20)

Global BCG Vaccine Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global BCG Vaccine Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global BCG Vaccine Market by Drug Type (2019)

Global Immune BCG Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Immune BCG Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Therapy BCG Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Therapy BCG Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global BCG Vaccine Market by End User (2019)

Global Pediatric BCG Vaccine Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Pediatric BCG Vaccine Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Adult BCG Vaccine Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Adult BCG Vaccine Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5432810

Continued…

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)