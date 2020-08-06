Bariatric Surgery Devices Market 2020- Covid19 Effect, Size Share, Research Report. Top Company Profile, Technological Advancements and Regional Forecast to 2025

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market: Information by Type (Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices and Non-invasive Surgical Devices) by Procedure (Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass, Revision Surgery and Adjustable Gastric Band), by End User (Hospitals, Specialty Centers and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Overview

Bariatrics is a field that deals with obesity disorders, and as the population with obesity increases, the demands for bariatric surgery devices has increased. Obesity can lead to various severe health issues, which has increased the demands for effective surgical procedures. As the technologies advance, the demands for minimally invasive technologies have increased, which has pushed the market players to look for better surgery devices and have come up with robotics and other devices, responsible for the seamless growth of this market.

The increasing awareness about obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart diseases has further increased the demand for these surgical devices and has been adopted globally. After observing the adverse effects of obesity, the authorities are working towards spreading awareness about the negative effects of the disease and available procedures, which has proved to be good news for the market. The authorities have also introduced several reimbursement policies that have accelerated the market’s pace.

Apart from the uses and features, the global bariatric surgery devices face severe challenges against engineering defected, leading to product recalls and high costs involved in surgeries, which has contained the market growth globally. This report provides a comprehensive outlook on competition, opportunities, drivers & restraints, and other factors affecting the local and global bariatric surgery devices market. The global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is anticipated to register approximately a 05 % annual growth during this period.

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Division

The global bariatric surgery devices market is segmented into classes as follows:

The global bariatric surgery devices market is segmented by invasive surgical devices and non-invasive surgical devices based on surgery types.

The global bariatric surgery devices market is segmented by the adjustable gastric band, sleeve gastrectomy, and others based on procedures.

Based on end-users, the global bariatric surgery devices market is segmented into hospitals ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Regional Classification

The bariatric surgery devices market has gained global adoption due to its rising obese population, demands for minimally invasive surgical techniques, and better alternatives. The Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world are the major market studies for the global bariatric surgery devices market. The North American region is leading the market due to the presence of key manufacturers, demands for advanced technologies, increasing research & development activities, a well-established healthcare system, better surgical procedures, and other factors. The Asia Pacific region will register the fastest growth rates due to the vast population covers, rapid urbanization, fast-developing healthcare systems, increasing healthcare issues, and other factors with India and China among the market leaders due to rapid development and presence of opportunities.

Industry News

The global bariatric surgery devices market has gained pace, as obesity has become a regular occurrence in all age groups and in cases where weight loss is not successful through other procedures. The minimally invasive surgical techniques will be the fastest-growing segment and hold the largest share. The global market is led by The North American region, whereas the Asia Pacific region will register the fastest growth.

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Key Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market are Medtronic (Ireland), Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (US), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US), ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Mediflex Surgical Products (US), TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.(US), Aspire Bariatrics (US), Spatz FGIA, Inc. (US) and among others.

