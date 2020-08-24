Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Size, Price, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, global autoimmune disease diagnosis market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. An autoimmune disease is a condition wherein the immune system attacks and destroys healthy cells, tissues, and organs of the body. Eventually, it can lead to abnormal growth of an organ or improper organ function. Few common autoimmune disorders are Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and type I diabetes. Based on the disease, different diagnostic procedures including physical examination, medical history, blood tests, biopsy, and X-rays, are adopted to provide an effective diagnosis. The healthcare professionals, via these diagnostic procedures, prescribe anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant drugs, physical therapy, surgery, and injections, to monitor the overactive immune response and provide relief from the symptoms.

The high prevalence of autoimmune diseases has led to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies for conducting multiple tests with faster and more accurate results. Additionally, several healthcare bodies are conducting numerous public awareness campaigns for autoimmune diseases and their available treatments, thereby further inducing the market growth. Moreover, various governing authorities and non-governing organizations are increasingly investing in the development of novel therapeutics, which are expected to bolster the autoimmune disease diagnosis market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global autoimmune disease diagnosis market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Breakup by Product Type:

Consumables and Assay Kits

Instruments

Breakup by Disease Type:

Systemic Autoimmune Disease Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Multiple Sclerosis Others

Localized Autoimmune Disease Inflammatory Bowel Disease Type 1 Diabetes Thyroid Others



Breakup by Test Type:

Routine Laboratory Tests

Inflammatory Markers

Autoantibodies and Immunologic Tests

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Abbott Laboratories

Diagnostics GmbH & Co. KG

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

bioMérieux SA (Institut Mérieux)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Euroimmun AG (PerkinElmer Inc.)

Hemagen Diagnostics Inc.

Inova Diagnostics Inc. (Werfen Group S.A.)

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

SQI Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trinity Biotech

