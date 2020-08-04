At 7.4% CAGR, Beta Glucan Based Products Market 2020 | Top Company Revenues, Keyplayers – Merck KGaA, Garuda International, Ohly GmBH, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group PLC, STR Biotech Co. Ltd., Macrocare Tech Co., Ltd., Regional Analysis, Forecast to 2026

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The Global Beta-Glucan Based Products Market, by Source (Cereals, Yeast, Mushroom, and Others), by Grade (Pharma, Medical, Food, Cosmetics, Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), and Animal Feed), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is estimated to be valued at US$ 486.4 million in 2018 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Beta glucans have been the subject of intensifying research, attributed to its potential in lowering insulin resistance and blood cholesterol, reduces the risk of obesity, and boosts the immune system to fight cancer. Moreover, several health regulatory bodies have approved beta glucan–containing foods to lower blood cholesterol levels by 5% to 8%. These drove various key players in the market to operate in beta glucan based products market and strengthen their market position. For instance, in April 2019, Lantmännen acquired the oat ingredients business based in Kimstad, Sweden from Tate & Lyle. Moreover, Lantmännen’s acquisition of a Tate & Lyle’s mill and production facility for processing of oats in Kimstad will strengthen Lantmännen’s position in the oats market.

Similarly, in November 2017, Naturex (now a subsidiary of Givaudan) acquired Swedish Oat Fiber, a specialized Sweden-based manufacturer with key international presence as a producer of oat beta glucans dietary fibers, oat oils, and oat proteins, addressing food industry, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and animal feed applications.

Furthermore, Leica Biosystems, a global leader in anatomic pathology laboratory solutions and instruments and subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, acquired Devicor Medical Products, Inc, in December 2014. In October 2014, NutraQ entered into a distribution partnership with American International Chemical LLC (AIC) to exclusively distribute the NBG range of beta-glucans in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Furthermore, introduction of regulations and gradually increasing research have resulted in increasing application areas of yeast Beta Glucan and increasing market size. Health claims for beta glucan containing foods have been allowed in the U.S., Canada, Sweden, Finland, and the U.K. since 2006. The health claims approved by the FDA and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) are based on research showing that consuming 3 g of beta-glucans per day, from either oats or barley, can lower blood cholesterol levels by 6% to 8%. For instance, in May 2016, the FDA announced a new regulatory definition for dietary fiber and stated that to be considered a source of fiber, isolated or synthetic non-digestible carbohydrates must have a demonstrated physiological health benefit. Products that contain at least 0.75 grams of beta-glucan per serving may use the FDA health claim: ‘Soluble fiber from foods such as oats, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease’.

Browse 32 Market Data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 244 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Beta Glucan Based Products Market, by Source (Cereals, Yeast, Mushroom, and Others), by Grade (Pharma, Medical, Food, Cosmetics, Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), and Animal Feed), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026”

Key Takeaways of the Beta Glucan Based Products Market:

The global beta glucan based products market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to increasing engagement of key players in this market

On the basis of source, yeast segment accounted for major market share in 2017. The segment growth is attributed to yeast derived beta glucan that is one of the major products in the market with wide applications in management of high cholesterol levels and diabetes, and boosting immune system, coupled with increasing awareness about immunity booster ingredients.

On the basis of grade, pharma segment accounted for major market share in 2017. The segment growth is attributed to extensive utilization of beta glucan-based products in pharma grade products such as health supplements powder, capsules, and tablets. Oat and barley are very rich sources of beta glucans, which shows immunity modulator effect. Due to its immunity modulator effect, the pharma grade beta glucans are expected to drive growth of the pharma segment over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global beta glucan based products market include Jkosmmune, Lesaffre Group, Merck KGaA, Garuda International, Inc., Ohly GmBH, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group PLC, STR Biotech Co. Ltd., Macrocare Tech Co., Ltd., Amarte USA, LLC, Ceapro Inc., Biotec Pharmacon ASA, Quegen Biotech Co., Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc., NutraQ AS, Lantmännen, Carbon Medical Technologies, Inc., Givaudan SA, Danaher Corporation, Super Beta Glucan Inc., and AIPPO, among others.

