At 4.7% CAGR, Immunodiagnostics Market Size is Expected to Exhibit US$ 22,732.7 Mn by 2025

The increasing number of geriatric population, and occurrences of infectious diseases like cancer, and hepatitis is expected to boost the Global Immunodiagnostics Market Size. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunodiagnostics: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2025,” the market was valued at US$ 15,777.5 Mn in 2017. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will rise at a CAGR of 4.7%, and reach US$ 22,732.7 Mn by the end of 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/immunodiagnostics-market-100444

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Immunodiagnostics Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Immunodiagnostics Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Immunodiagnostics Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Abbott,

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Diagnostics),

DiaSorin,

Danaher Corporation,

QIAGEN,

bioMérieux,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Quest Diagnostics.

Oncology and Endocrinology Segment Will Witness Increasing Demand

The immunodiagnostic market is categorized into oncology and endocrinology, infectious disease testing, hepatitis and retrovirus testing, and GI stool testing in terms of application. In 2017, oncology, and endocrinology segment had generated a market share of 25.6%. The segment’s highest share is accredited to the embracing of immunodiagnostics in various applications, namely endocrine diseases and cancer. There has been an increase in the number of reimbursement of products as well as new product approvals. Also, several tests are predicted to propel the global immunodiagnostics market by the end of 2025.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/immunodiagnostics-market-100444

Abbott, DiaSorin, and Roche Diagnostics are Likely to Hold Significant Share in the Market

Prominent organizations such as Abbott, DiaSorin, and Roche Diagnostics are projected to lead the global immunodiagnostics market during the forecast period. Development strategies, rise in the investments in research and development, cost management, and strong supply chain network are predicted to give impetus to these companies and enable them gain a competitive edge.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Technological Advancements

4.2 Key Industry Developments -Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

4.3 Reimbursement Scenario

4.4 Key Performance Indicators for Global Immunodiagnostics Market

Global Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1 Instruments

5.2.2 Reagents & Consumables

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1 Oncology& Endocrinology

5.3.2 Hepatitis & Retrovirus

5.3.3 Cardiac Markers

5.3.4 Infectious Diseases

5.3.5 Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1 Clinical Laboratories

5.4.2 Hospitals

5.4.3 Physician’s Offices

5.4.4 Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

North America Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

6.2.1 Instruments

6.2.2 Reagents & Consumables

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.3.1 Oncology& Endocrinology

6.3.2 Hepatitis & Retrovirus

6.3.3 Cardiac Markers

6.3.4 Infectious Diseases

6.3.5 Others

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.4.1 Clinical Laboratories

6.4.2 Hospitals

6.4.3 Physician’s Offices

6.4.4 Others

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.5.1 USA

6.5.2 Canada

Europe Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

7.2.1 Instruments

7.2.2 Reagents& Consumables

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

7.3.1 Oncology& Endocrinology

7.3.2 Hepatitis & Retrovirus

7.3.3 Cardiac Markers

7.3.4 Infectious Diseases

7.3.5 Others

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

7.4.1 Clinical Laboratories

7.4.2 Hospitals

7.4.3 Physician’s Offices

7.4.4 Others

7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

7.5.1 UK

7.5.2 Germany

7.5.3 France

7.5.4 Italy

7.5.5 Spain

7.5.6 Scandinavia

7.5.7 Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

8.2.1 Instruments

8.2.2 Reagents& Consumables

8.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

8.3.1 Oncology& Endocrinology

8.3.2 Hepatitis & Retrovirus

8.3.3 Cardiac Markers

8.3.4 Infectious Diseases

8.3.5 Others

8.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

8.4.1 Clinical Laboratories

8.4.2 Hospitals

8.4.3 Physician’s Offices

8.4.4 Others

8.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

8.5.1 Japan

8.5.2 China

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Australia

8.5.5 Southeast Asia

8.5.6 Rest ofAsia Pacific

Continued…

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/immunodiagnostics-market-100444

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Immunodiagnostics Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Immunodiagnostics Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Immunodiagnostics Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

More Trending Topics From Fortune Business Insights@

Gene Therapy Market

Gene Therapy Market

Gene Therapy Market

Gene Therapy Market

Gene Therapy Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs