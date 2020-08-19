At 27.9% CAGR, Gene Synthesis Market Size Worth $17.5 Billion by 2025

A recent report on Gene Synthesis Market provides a detailed analysis of the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and the latest growth trends accepted by key player s that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Gene Synthesis Market Size and Value

Gene Synthesis Market is valued at USD 3.14 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 17.5 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 27.9% over the forecast period.

Scope of Gene Synthesis Market

Gene synthesis also refers as the artificial gene synthesis. Gene synthesis is described as the group of methods involves into the synthetic biology to construct and assemble gene from nucleotides. Unlike DNA synthesis in living cells, gene synthesis does not require template DNA. Gene synthesis involves two key steps, among them, the first step is solid phase DNA synthesis also known as ‘DNA printing’ that produces oligonucleotide fragments which are generally under 200 base pairs.

The next step then involves connecting oligonucleotide fragments using multiple DNA assembly methods. Since gene synthesis does not need template DNA, this make possible to synthesis a completely synthetic DNA molecules with no limits on the nucleotide sequence or size.

Gene synthesis has multiple advantages including, it is used generate mutated, recombinant and completely novel DNA sequences without use of template. A wide variety of types of sequences can be produced which aid in research applications. Moreover,along with DNA sequences, RNA& oligos containing modified bases, chimeric DNA-RNA backbones can also be synthesized. In the era of gene synthesis, 2003 was the milestone as, thefirst synthesis of an entire viral genome, that of phiX174 bacteriophage is successfully completed.

Gene synthesis market report is segmented based on method, type, component, application and by regional & country level.Based upon method, gene synthesis market is classified intooligonucleotides and gene assembly. Based upon type, gene synthesis market is classified intogene library synthesis and custom gene synthesis. Based upon component, gene synthesis market is classified into product and services. Based upon application, gene synthesis market is classified into research and development, diagnosis, therapeutic and others.

The regions covered in this gene synthesismarket report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market ofgene synthesisis sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Gene Synthesis Companies

Thermo Genewiz

Eurofins Scientific

Quintara Biosciences

ATD Bio Ltd.

Fisher Scientific, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Bioneer Corporation

Atum

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

BioCat GmbH

GenScript

Eurogentec

Twist Bioscience.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Eton Bioscience, Inc.

Bio Basic Inc.

SBS Genetech Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

others.

Gene Synthesis News:

Evonetix raises USD30 million USDled by west-coast investor For site Capital

News: On March 02,2020,Evonetix announced the successfully close of its series B round and raises investment of USD30 million led by west-coast investor Foresite Capital. Evonetix is the synthetic biology company developing a desktop platform for scalable, high-fidelity and rapid gene synthesis.

Evonetixclaims the new funding will be utilised to accelerate internal technology development, such as integration of Evonetix’s technology which enable the synthesis of DNA on a chip, introduction of its desktop DNA platform whichwill facilitate and enable the synthetic biology, with application across industries including pharma,healthcare, biotech, food and agriculture and data storage.

Gene Synthesis Market Dynamics

Increasing research and development in the field of genomics and next-generation sequencing driving the growth of gene synthesis market. Additionally, increased government funding toward genomics, and rising demand for personalized medicine expected to boost the growth of market over the forecast period.

For instance, since personalized medicine provide tailor-made therapies to individual patients, depending on the molecular basis of disease, this therapy has become popular over recent years, for instance, as per the report of 2015, around 73 percent of total cancer drugs in development were based upon personalized therapy. Moreover, advancement of technology inhealthcare, genomics, connected devices, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence are generating vast amounts of health data and insights enabling healthcare providers to offer better and faster diagnoses by making the use genome data.On the other flip, gene synthesis is involving critical technology that requires high cost to install, this may restrain the growth of market. Nevertheless, increasing incidence of cancer, subsequently personalized medicines are expected to create bunch of opportunities over the forecast period.

Gene Synthesis Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the gene synthesis market followed by Europedue to the rising awareness about the growing prevalence of gene-related disorder. For instance, as per the National Cancer Institute (NCI), in 2016, around 1 million cancer cases were diagnosed in the in the U.S.A. Moreover, increased healthcare infrastructure and spend on health in the region fuelling the growth of market, for instance, as per the data of American Health Care, in the year of 2017, the United States spent around USD 3.5 trillion, or 18 percent of total GDP, on health expenditures.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR over forecast period due to positive trends associated with rising number of biopharmaceutical establishments and biotechnology companies, growing investments made by companies and government in gene synthesis research. For instance, Japan has a large number of companies those are involved in synthetic biology and gene synthesis. Furthermore, Rapid technological development in China and India is expected to attract global players for investments to develop gene synthesis technology in the Asia Pacific regionwill also bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Gene Synthesis Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Gene SynthesisMarket Segmentation –

By Method

Oligonucleotides Phosphoramidite Reaction Cycle High-Throughput Array-Based Gene Synthesis Technology Ion Semiconductor Sequencing Nanopore Sequencing

Gene Assembly Polymerase-Based Dual-Asymmetric (DA) PCR Overlap Extension (OE) Polymerase Cycling Assembly Thermodynamically-Balanced Inside-Out (TBIO) Microchip-Based Multiplex Gene Synthesis Others Ligase-Based Shotgun Ligation Two-Step Ligation and PCR Ligase Chain Reaction Brick-Based Recombinant-Based Sequence and Ligation Independent Cloning (SLIC) Transformation-Associated Recombination BioBrick Assembly



By Type

Gene Library Synthesis

Custom Gene Synthesis cDNA Customized Coding Sequences Genomic DNA RNAi Constructs Others



By Component

Product

Services

By Application

Research and Development

Diagnosis

Therapeutics

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, U.S.,Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Table of Content

1. Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

2. Chapter – Global Gene Synthesis Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Gene Synthesis Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Gene Synthesis Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3. Chapter – Global Gene Synthesis Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

4. Chapter – Global Gene Synthesis Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type

5. Chapter – Global Gene Synthesis Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

