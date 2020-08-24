Aromatherapy Market to Garner US$ 8,798.7 Million by 2027, Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Asthma

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Aromatherapy is a holistic healing treatment that uses natural plant extracts to promote health and well-being. Products used in aromatherapy include, aromatic spritzers, bathing salts, body oils, clay masks, creams, or lotions for massage or topical application, diffusers, facial steamers, hot and cold compresses, and inhalers.

Get FREE Sample PDF Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2517

The global aromatherapy market is estimated to account for US$ 5,061.9 Mn in terms of value and is expected to reach US$ 8,798.7 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Aromatherapy Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of asthma is expected to propel growth of the global aromatherapy market over the forecast period. For instance, according to The Global Asthma Report 2018, around 300 million people have asthma worldwide, and the number is expected to reach 100 million by 2025.

Global Aromatherapy Market: Opportunities

R&D in essential oils is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global aromatherapy market. For instance, in May 2020, researchers from Università “Magna Græcia” di Catanzaro, Italy, investigated essential oils as a potential resource of new kinase inhibitors with a polypharmacological profile.

Global Aromatherapy Market: Restraints

Sale of fraudulent aromatherapy products is expected to hinder growth of the global aromatherapy market. For instance, in March 2020, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commissionissued warning letters to Vital Silver; Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd.; Xephyr, LLC doing business as N-Ergetics; GuruNanda, LLC; Vivify Holistic Clinic; Herbal Amy LLC; and The Jim Bakker Show for the sale of fraudulent products aimed at the Covid-19.

Browse Press Release: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/aromatherapy-market-3358

Key Takeaways:

The global aromatherapy market was valued at US$ 4,685.7 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 8,798.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2020 and 2027. Major factor driving the growth of global aromatherapy market during the forecast period include launch of new products, and increasing prevalence of cancer.

Consumables held dominant position in the global aromatherapy market in 2019, accounting for 85.7% share in terms of value, followed by Equipment, respectively.

Market Trends

Launch of rehabilitation programs for patients with acute brain injuries is expected to propel growth of the global aromatherapy market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2019, Nexus Neurorecovery Center, U.S., launched Integrative Neurorehabilitation Program

Major players in the global aromatherapy market are focused on R&D activities to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2020, doTERRA was accepted as a supporting member of the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM).

Regulations

Aromatherapy essential oils are regulated depending on their indications and usage. In the U.S., FDA determines a product’s intended use based on the claims made in the labeling, in the websites, and in advertising. It also determines how a product is marketed.

Global Aromatherapy Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global aromatherapy market include, doTERRA, Young Living Essential Oils, Mountain Rose Herbs, Edens Garden, Frontier Natural Products Co-op. (Aura Cacia), Rocky Mountain Oils, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, YGYI, Inc., and MONQ, LLC.

Apply Promo Code “CMIFIRST1000” And Get Instant Discount Of USD 1000

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2517

Global Aromatherapy Market: Key Developments

Major players in the global aromatherapy market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2018, YGYI, Inc. launched three new essential oil blends (Copaiba Plus, Big Smile, and Bounce Back) that deliver exclusive aromatherapy support to specific areas of wellness, at the 2018 Convention in San Diego, California, U.S.

Segmentation

By Product Consumables Essential Oils Floral Citrus Herbaceous Spicy Woodsy Earthy Camphhorous Others Blended Oils Carrier Oils Equipment (Diffusers) Nebulizing Diffuser Ultrasonic Diffuser Evaporative Diffuser Heat Diffuser By Mode of Delivery Topical Application Diract Inhalation Aerial Diffusion By Application Relaxation Insomnia Pain Management Scar Management Skin & Hair Care Cold & Cough Others By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837