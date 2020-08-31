Apheresis Market Report 2020 Focuses On Significant Trends and Factors Driving or Inhibiting the Market Growth Until 2030

Apheresis Market accounted for over US$ 1.63 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2020 to 2030.

Apheresis refers to the process of collecting specific blood components. These collected blood components, depending on the patient’s condition, are replaced with similar blood components received from donors. It is a technique of separating the cellular and soluble components of blood using a cell separator, either by the centrifuge process or the filtration process. After the separation, the desired components of the blood are removed while the remaining blood components are reinfused back into the patient. The entire procedure is painless and takes typically two hours or slightly longer than blood donation.

Major Key Players of the Apheresis Market are:

TERUMO BCT, INC., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, Baxter., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cerus Corporation., KANEKA CORPORATION, KAWASUMI LABORATORIES. INC., Nikkiso Co., Ltd, and others.

Download PDF to Know the Impact of COVID-19 on “Apheresis Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/332

The growth of the apheresis market can be attributed to factors, such as the increasing number of diseases, a rise in the demand for blood components & associated safety, technological advancement in the development of new apheresis techniques and reimbursement policies & funding for apheresis procedures. As per the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, six in ten Americans live with at least one chronic disease – heart disease, cancer, or diabetes. This leads to an increased demand for apheresis. Additionally, with the growing number of surgeries and surgical techniques, advanced treatments have led to the global demand for blood & blood components. Additionally, the development and modernization of healthcare facilities are supporting market growth.

The Apheresis Market is segmented on the basis of Technology, Procedure, Applications and region.

Global Apheresis Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Technology

Centrifugation Membrane Separation

Global Apheresis Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Procedure

Therapeutic Apheresis Therapeutic Apheresis Disposables Blood Disorders Autoimmune Disorders Metabolic Disorders Neurological Disorders Other Disorders Therapeutic Apheresis Devices Automated Blood Collection

Global Apheresis Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Application

Photopheresis Leukapheresis Plasmapheresis Plateletpheresis Other Applications

Other factors, such as supportive government policies and improvised reimbursement Mediclaim policies, are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Moreover, investments in R&D by major biopharmaceutical companies for advancements in blood collection technologies will also boost market growth.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Apheresis consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Apheresis Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Apheresis manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Apheresis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL APHERESIS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Devices Disposables GLOBAL APHERESIS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Centrifugation Membrane Separation GLOBAL APHERESIS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PROCEDURE Therapeutic Apheresis Therapeutic Apheresis Disposables Blood Disorders Autoimmune Disorders Metabolic Disorders Neurological Disorders Other Disorders Therapeutic Apheresis Devices Automated Blood Collection GLOBAL APHERESIS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Photopheresis Leukapheresis Plasmapheresis Plateletpheresis Other Applications GLOBAL APHERESIS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Blood Centers Other End Users GLOBAL APHERESIS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY REGION North America Apheresis Market Europe Apheresis Market Asia Pacific Apheresis Market Rest of the World (ROW) Apheresis Market COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance*, Recent Developments) TERUMO BCT, INC. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Haemonetics Corporation Baxter. Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. B. Braun Melsungen AG Cerus Corporation. KANEKA CORPORATION KAWASUMI LABORATORIES. INC. Nikkiso Co., Ltd. *Financial details might not be captured in case of privately-held companies or for companies that do not report this information in public domain

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/332

About Us

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is a 100% subsidiary of ExlTech. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovations to address worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We offer our clients a unique depth of market intelligence in an actionable format to move their business forward. Our analysis incorporates consumer study in more than 100 countries, providing a tactical approach to drive sustained business growth. We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that will help you to overcome complexities and stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence, we unfold contingencies for our clients in the evolving world of technology, mega-trends, and industry convergence. We inspire our clients to empower and shape their businesses and to build world-class products.

Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com