Antiviral Drugs Market | 2020 Industry Analysis By Size, Growth Projection, Share, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Statistics, Demand, New Developments, Regional Analysis With Global Forecast To 2026

Antiviral Drugs Market Report analyzes Global Antiviral Drugs Market By Drug Class (Protease Inhibitors, Polymerase Inhibitors, Integrase Inhibitors, Combination Drugs, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, and Others), By Disease Indication (Hepatitis, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Influenza, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Channel) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the global Antiviral Drugs market are:

Abbvie, Inc.

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences

Mylan N.V.

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & Co., Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Antiviral Drugs Market Analysis From 2020 To 2026:

One of the most common forms of viral infection that is occurring across the world is HIV. The diagnosis rate of HIV is improving gradually owing to the refinement of surveillance by using biological and demographic data. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that in the year 2018, approximately 37.9 million people were affected by HIV. However, around 770,000 people died of this disease. It proves that the rising cases of HIV is fueling the demand for specific and targeted treatment regimen. Apart from that, the rising prevalence of influenza and its efficient diagnosis are set to drive the Antiviral Drugs Market growth in the coming years.

Key enterprises present in the market are constantly striving to bring about new treatment options for the patients suffering from viral infections. They are aiming to gain the maximum Antiviral Drugs Market share by bagging FDA approvals to broaden product portfolio. Educational institutions are also actively participating in conducting studies to discover new drugs. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

January 2020: The researchers of Florida State University (FSU) are set to open new doors for innovative treatment options for more than 36 million HIV-infected people across the globe. The new treatment options would also help treating the chronically ill patients with hepatitis B. For the first time, their work has established the mechanism accountable for how two antiviral drugs inhibit viruses.

April 2019: Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company that researches, develops, and commercializes drugs, based in California, announced its submission of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA. It was done for its emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets called Descovy for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent sexually transmitted HIV-1 infection in those who are at risk.

Geographically, the market is divided into the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Out of these, North America held USD 13.9 billion Antiviral Drugs Market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the presence of various key pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. Coupled with this, green signal by USFDA for the launch of effective and blockbuster therapies, as well as rising incidence of HIV in this country are set to augment growth in North America. Europe is also expected to grow remarkably on account of the presence of favorable reimbursement policies.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit a high CAGR during the forthcoming period. This growth is attributable to the frequent outbursts of viral diseases, namely, swine flu, dengue, and Ebola in the emerging economies. Besides, enhanced pharmaceutical industry in countries, such as Japan and India, as well as an established supply network are likely to accelerate growth in this region. In Latin America, the governments of Mexico and Brazil are taking persistent initiatives to manage viral infections. In addition to this, the increasing number of generic pharmaceutical companies present in this region would contribute to the growth.

Highlights of the Report:

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

Competitive Analysis:

The Antiviral Drugs Market Size, Share, Growth report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Report Analyzes Market Opportunity By Following Region Regional Market Overview:

North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

