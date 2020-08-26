Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market to Exhibit 2.4% CAGR; Expiration of Second Generation Medicines to Propel Growth

The global antiepileptic drugs (AED) market size is set to gain traction from the ever-increasing initiatives by manufacturers for producing novel and generic drugs for patients. Patents of numerous second generation drugs are on the verge of expiration. It is thus, opening door to new opportunities and upsurging competition amongst key players. It is likely to affect the market positively in the coming years. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Generation (First Generation, Second Generation, and Third Generation), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the AED market size stood at USD 16.56 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.33 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

The report covers:

Global Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

UCB S.A.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lundbeck A/S

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Other prominent players

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Government Funding on Development of New Drugs to Propel Growth

The incidence of epilepsy is high in the developing economies. As per a survey put forward by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Epilepsy Foundation of America, in 2019, approximately 50 million populaces were living with the condition globally. Therefore, it is considered to be one of the most commonly occurring neurological disorders in worldwide. Out of these, around 80% of the masses resided in middle or low-income nations. Brazil, India, and China are the top three countries housing a large patient pool suffering from epilepsy.

Besides, three quarters of people living in low-income countries are devoid of medical treatment for epilepsy. Hence, the governments of many countries are taking initiatives to expedite the availability of better treatment options, as well as minimize the burden of this condition. The Morrison Government, for instance, invested USD 9.2 million in April 2019, to develop drugs for childhood epilepsy. However, shortage of such drugs across the globe may hinder the epilepsy drugs market growth during the forthcoming period.

Segment-

Second Generation Segment to Lead Stoked by Immense Popularity of Lyrica

In terms of drug generation, the market is grouped into first generation, second generation, and third generation. Out of these, the second generation segment is set to dominate the market. This includes prominent drugs, such as Banzel, Keppra, and Lyrica. Lyrica is one of the bestselling drugs provided by Pfizer Inc. and owns the maximum anticonvulsants drugs market share backed by its ability to control seizures and lower the impulses of the brain. However, its patient expired in 2019 and hence, other second generation drugs have been introduced in the market as they are also showcasing high potential in the treatment of epilepsy. The first generation segment held 31.5% market share in 2018. It is likely to experience slow growth because of reduction in sales.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights New Product Launch

Pipeline Analysis

Overview of Challenges Faced in the Antiepileptic Drugs Market

Prevalence of Epilepsy – By Key Countries, 2018

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Global Antiepileptic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Generation First Generation Second Generation Third Generation

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Antiepileptic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Generation First Generation Second Generation Third Generation

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country S. Canada



Europe Antiepileptic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Generation First Generation Second Generation Third Generation

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Antiepileptic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Generation First Generation Second Generation Third Generation

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Antiepileptic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Generation First Generation Second Generation Third Generation

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Antiepileptic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Generation First Generation Second Generation Third Generation

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Continued…

