COVID-19 Impact on Anti-Viral Therapies Market to Generate $46.21 Billion by 2026

“Rise in issues related to viral infections and excellent pipeline of anti-viral drugs across the world propel the growth of the global anti-viral therapies market.”

The global anti-viral therapies market generated $38.31 billion in 2018, and is projected to garner $46.21 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, competitive landscape, key players, and major segments.

Rise in issues related to viral infections and excellent pipeline of anti-viral drugs across the world propel the growth of the global anti-viral therapies market. However, expensive therapies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in number of approvals for new products for combination therapy offers new opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The coronavirus pandemic has a very little effect on the global anti-viral therapies market. As the anti-viral therapies include treatments on herpes, hepatitis, and HIV, the emphasis has been provided on these treatments along with focus on corona-infected patients.

As the awareness regarding general symptoms of coronavirus rose among people, there has been significant usage of anti-viral therapies.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global anti-viral therapies market based on type, application, mechanism of action, and region.

On the basis of type, the branded drugs segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the generic drugs segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on mechanism of action, the reverse transcriptase inhibitors segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026. However, the nucleotide polymerase inhibitor segment accounted for the largest market share with nearly two-fifths of the global anti-viral therapies market revenue in 2018, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held for the largest share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific would witness the highest CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Frontrunners in the industry-

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Gilead Sciences, Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Scope of The Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2018-2026 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2019-2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Type, Application, and Mechanism of Action Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

