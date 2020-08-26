Anti-fungal Drugs Market to Exhibit 3.3% CAGR till 2027; Growth of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation to Spur Demand

The global anti-fungal drugs market size is likely to reach USD 13.17 billion by 2027 on account of the increasing prevalence of skin infections worldwide. Mycosis or fungal infection is a skin disease caused by a group of spore-producing organisms living and feeding on the human skin. When untreated, they lead to skin issues such as rashes, athlete’s foot, yeast infection, ringworm, nail fungus, bumps, and others. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Anti-Fungal Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, and Allylamines), By Indication (Dermatophytosis, Aspergillosis, Candidiasis, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retails Pharmacies & Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market value was USD 10.24 billion in 2019, and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.3% between 2020 and 2027.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Anti-Fungal Drugs Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Anti-Fungal Drugs Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Key Players Operating in The Anti-Fungal Drugs Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Leadiant Biosciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Bayer AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Novartis AG

Abbott

Other Players

Geographical Segmentation

North America will Continue Dominating Owing to Availability of Better Healthcare Facilities

North America emerged dominant with a revenue of USD 4.61 billion earned in 2019. The growth of this region is attributed to a rise in the awareness about hygiene and the increasing adoption of advanced therapeutics for diagnostic purposes. This, coupled with the presence of better healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities are likely to aid in the expansion of the regional market in the coming years, thereby increasing the demand for anti-fungal drugs.

On the other side, Europe will rank second owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure and the increasing number of patients suffering from fungal infections. Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest-growing market on account of the rising research and development activities by major players, a surge in the number of hospital-oriented infections, and supportive government awareness programs about personal health and hygiene.

