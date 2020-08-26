Anti-Aging Market Size Worth $29.8 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.1% : Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

The latest published report by Polaris Market Research “Anti-Aging Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Hair Color, Botox, Dermal Fillers, Anti-Stretch Marks, Anti-Wrinkle, Ultraviolet Absorbers and Others), By Devices (Laser, Microdermabrasion, Radiofrequency, Anti-Cellulite and Others), By Treatment (Liposuction, Anti-Adult Acne Therapy, Hair Restoration Treatment, Breast Augmentation, Chemical Peel, Intense Pulse Light (IPL), Anti-Pigmentation and Others), By Demography (Baby Boomer, Generation Y and Generation X), By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027”gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Market Analysis:

The global anti-aging market was valued at USD 20.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2027 to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2020 –2027 . Aging is associated with decline in bodily functions or changes in the human body. It is also associated with steady loss of strength, muscle mass and power, in combination with reduction in lung capacity and maximal rate of oxygen consumption. Beauty and skin health is considered one of the prominent factors that represents overall perception of health and well-being in consumers. Anti-aging products and treatments help combat the consumer skin by masking, preventing and reducing signs of aging.

Competitive Insights:

Market participants such as Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Allergan plc, Avon Products Inc., L’Oreal SA, Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever, Shiseido Company, Limited, Beiersdorf AG, CCA Industries Inc., Christian Dior SA, Johnson & Johnson, Chanel SA, Neutrogena Corporation, Oriflame Cosmetics, La Prairie Group AG, Clarins, Ella Bache, NeoStrata Company Inc., Unity Biotechnology, Inc., Beauty Counter, Lumenis Ltd. and Revlon Inc., are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Players in the market are focusing on developing anti-aging products and treatments to meet the rising demand of consumers to fight aging. In line with this, in January, 2020, Pure Nutrition Ltd, launched a range of cosmetic products in India, to tap the country’s booming beauty market. The range consisted one hair care and three skin care products produced from natural and organic ingredients and having anti-aging, anti-pollution and anti-fatigue properties.

Additionally, in September 2019, MONAT corp., specializing in natural anti-aging hair care products introduced MONAT skincare products. The launched facilitated eight skincare products designed to tackle anti-aging issues of the consumers with being cruelty-free, naturally based and vegan.

Market Insight:

The prominent factors favoring the market growth include rise in aging population, globally. As per the statistics published by the United Nations, through its World Population Prospects working group, in 2019, by 2050, there would be 1 in 6 old age people (over 65 years), as compared to 1 in 11 in 2019. These old age group accounts for one fifth of the total population in 17 countries, and it is projected to be increased by the end of this century in 155 countries, covering 61 per cent of the global population. This is mainly due to increase in life expectancy and declining fertility rates among the people.

In 2019, there were around 703 million aged over 65+. Eastern and South East Asia accounted for the largest share of around 260 million, followed by Europe and North America with over 200 million. It is projected that in South Asia the biggest increase in old age would be seen in South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore.

Signs of aged skin becomes gradually noticeable and is associated with loss of elasticity, loss of volume, appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Rising consciousness among the populace regarding younger looking skin is furthermore surging the overall demand for anti-aging products and treatments, and thereby enhances the market growth.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Anti-Aging Market report on the basis of product, devices, treatment, demography and region

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

