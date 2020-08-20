Anti-Aging Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunities and Forecast till 2025 – IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group, the global anti-aging market is further projected to reach a value of USD 85.1 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).
Aging consists of numerous processes that impact the fitness and physical appearance of an individual. It can be slowed down with the help of anti-aging products or services, which include creams, toners, serums, facial oils and masks, and supplements. Nowadays, the demand for these products is escalating owing to the increasing consciousness among both young and old individuals about their physical appearance.
Anti-Aging Market Trends:
The growing geriatric population represents one of the major factors driving the anti-aging products market growth across the globe. Additionally, the availability of a wide range of anti-aging services, such as anti-pigmentation, liposuction, laser therapy and sclerotherapy, coupled with the inflating disposable incomes, are some of the other factors bolstering the market growth. Other than this, leading manufacturers are adopting various promotional strategies and investing in research and development (R&D) activities for creating products that provide immediate results. These trends are projected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Demography:
- Age Group
- Gender
- Income
Breakup by Industry:
- Skin Care Industry
- Hair Care Industry
- Dental Care Industry
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Anti-Wrinkle Products
- Anti-Wrinkle Cream
- Botulinum Toxin A Injections
- Dermal Fillers
- Anti-Pigmentation Products
- Anti-Pigmentation Creams
- Chemical Peels
- Sunscreen Products
- Hair Care Products
- Anti- Hair fall Products
- Hair Gain Products
Breakup by Device and Technology
- Microdermabrasion Devices
- Aesthetic Energy Devices
- Laser Devices
- Intense Pulsed Light Devices
- Radio Frequency Devices
- Ultrasound Devices
Breakup by Country:
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Russia
- Spain
- United States
- Brazil
- Japan
- South Korea
- China
- Thailand
- India
For more information about the global anti-aging market report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-aging-market
Competitive Landscape
The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the global anti-aging market. Some of the major players in the market are Allergan, L’Oréal, Beiersdorf, Estee Lauder, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido, Unilever, etc.
