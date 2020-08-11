Anhydrous Dibasic Calcium Phosphate Market to Garner US$ 254.7 Million by 2027 Owing to Research & Development, Collaborations, and Acquisitions by Market Players

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Anhydrous Dibasic Calcium Phosphate Market, by Source (Hydrochloric Acid and Phosphoric Acid), By End-Use (Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Agriculture, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is expected to be valued at US$ 171.9 million in 2020 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Players in the market are focused on research & development of novel products, acquisitions, and collaborations to increase the consumer base. Companies are also focusing on joint agreements to strengthen their position in the global anhydrous dibasic calcium phosphate market.

For instance, in November 2018, Aphea.Bio and EuroChem Group collaborated under a R&D agreement for developing fertilizer technologies. This joint agreement uses data as well as samples from scientific field trials from several locations in Europe. EuroChem is focused on strengthening its market position and contributing to the overall market growth.

For instance, in January 2018, the Mosaic Company completed the acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes with an aim to expand its presence in Brazil and to meet the increasing global demand by increasing its production capacity of phosphate fertilizers. The company’s capacity of phosphate fertilizer production is now augmented to around 16.8 million tonnes.

Global Anhydrous Dibasic Calcium Phosphate Market – Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely affected the anhydrous dibasic calcium phosphate market. The temporary closing of several end-use industries has negatively impacted the growth of the global market. Many manufacturers of the industry are still working in these trying times to sustain and recover their losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is considerable demand for dietary products in the North America region, which is estimated to facilitate the regional market growth. For instance, according to a survey conducted by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), about 77% of the Americans reportedly consumed dietary supplements in 2019.

Key Takeaways of the Anhydrous Dibasic Calcium Phosphate Market:

The global anhydrous dibasic calcium phosphate market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to acquisitions and collaborations by key industry players as well as development of novel products.

during the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to acquisitions and collaborations by key industry players as well as development of novel products. On the basis of end-use, the food & beverage and pharmaceuticals segments are likely to account for majority of the revenue share by 2027 owing to the increasing awareness among individuals regarding heath and the growing consumption of dietary supplements. This is mainly because dibasic calcium phosphate has rich nutrients which help in leading a healthy and improved lifestyle.

Major players operating in the global anhydrous dibasic calcium phosphate market are Ecophos Group, CAP Biomaterials, LLC, Phosphea, Kemapco Arab Fertilizers & Chemicals Industries LTD, Sudeep Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Merck KGaA, Innophos, Aarti Industries Limited, Hindustan Phosphates Pvt. Ltd., Mitushi Biopharma, Guizhou Zerophos Chemical Co., Ltd. Bamni Proteins Limited, and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

