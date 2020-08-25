Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Competitive Strategies, Application Analysis, Regional, and Forecasts 2019 To 2030

Advanced wound care market is estimated to be over US$ 8.5 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2030.

Technological advancements in the sector of wound therapy, growing geriatric population and treatment coupled with increasing awareness among patients have been pivotal in dictating the growth of the advanced wound care market. Moreover, efficient treatment options for complex wounds, diabetes and associated chronic wounds and increasing expenditures on healthcare is anticipated to be the major drive the growth of the global advanced wound care market between 2019 and 2030.Furthermore, key players have extensively focused on collaborating with several educational and research institutes to amplify R&D activities and meet the overall demands of the healthcare industry. For instance, Smith and Nephew a global medical device company entered into collaboration with University of Hull, to create wound care research cluster and facilitate development of advanced R&D centers.

Major Key Players of the Advanced Wound Care Market are:

Smith & Nephew, B. Braun, ConvaTec Group, Integra LifeSciences, 3M, Cardinal Health, Medtronic, MPM Medical, Paul HARTMANN, and MiMedx Group, among others.

The population of geriatric population across the world has grown rapidly over the past several decades. Moreover, this growth has witnessed an unprecedented rate in recent times. In 2016, it was approximated that the population of individuals aged 65 years or older was 8.5% or 617 million of the entire world population. Furthermore, it is projected that the figure will witness an increment to 17% i.e. 1.6 billion by the end of 2050. Such rapid growth of geriatric population is anticipated to present a remunerative growth opportunity for the global advanced wound care market in the coming times. Since, the utilization of advanced wound care products for assisting treatment and facilitating faster recovery of wounds among aged population is enormously crucial.

The Advanced Wound Care Market is segmented on the basis of Types, Application and region.

Major Types of Advanced Wound Care Market covered are:

Introduction

Ulcers

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

Burns

Other Wounds

Major Applications of Advanced Wound Care Market covered are:

Home Care Setting

Hospitals & Clinics

Other End User

Diabetes is one of the most prominent, prevalent and menacing chronic diseases, which is known to affect millions of individuals worldwide. According to the report Global Burden of Disease (GBD), published in 2015, the prevalence of diabetes witnessed a substantial increment of 30.6% between 2005 and 2015. The prospect of wound care and treatment is extremely vital among population suffering from chronic disorders, namely diabetes and several others. Since, failure to treat the same, may lead to fatal outcomes. Therefore, the continual rise in prevalence of diabetes is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the advanced wound care market in the times to come.

High costs associated with advanced wound care products are one of the major factors affecting the growth of the advanced wound care market. Availability of affordable and cheaper versions of wound care products and high surgical costs associated with advanced wound care products is anticipated to be one of the major hindrances in the growth of the global advanced wound care market.

Table of Contents

