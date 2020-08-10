Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size Worth $306.1 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 7.1%: Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

The latest published report by Polaris Market Research “Active pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoglobulin, Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones, Blood Factors, Peptide Antibiotics, Vaccines, Small Molecule Antibiotics, Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI), and Others); By Form (Aqueous, Non-Aqueous Liquid, and Dry Powder); By Manufacturer Type (Captive, and Merchant); By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, CNS & Neurology, Orthopedic, Endocrinology, Pulmonology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Ophthalmology, and Others), By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027” it gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Market Analysis:
The global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market size is expected to reach USD 306.1 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% From 2020 – 2027 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) is a substance involved in the finished pharmaceutical product (FPP), aimed to enhance the pharmacological activity or have direct impact in the cure, mitigation, diagnosis, treatment of disease or in modifying, correcting or restoring physiological functions in the human body. Drug products are composed of various components, API is the primary ingredient of a drug product, for instance, capsule or a tablet. APIs form used in the formulation is the most stable crystalline form, thermo-dynamically.
Major players operating the market include AbbVie Inc., Albemarle Corporation, AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., ELI Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Lonza Group, Merck & Co., Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.
Major players in the market are strengthening their capabilities to enhance their product portfolio and further establish their market place. For instance, on July, 2020, Advert International signed an agreement for the acquisition of RA Chem Pharma Ltd, an integrated pharmaceutical company by Micro Labs Ltd. for USD 1.7 billion. Advert International aims for building one of the major API platforms and is expected to leverage their operational and financial resources across the globe to scale RA Chem Pharma.
Players in the market are focusing on developing active pharmaceutical Ingredient to suffice the rising demand of critical drugs for the treatment of numerous diseases. For the treatment of various diseases such as cancer, HIV, arthritis, Hepatitis-B, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, Aids and various others, which are responsible for the majority of deaths across the globe, the innovation and demand for pharmaceuticals has witnessed elevated graph over the few decades. This has further resulted in rise in growth of API during the past years and also over the forecast period.
Market Insights:
The prominent factors favoring the global market include the sudden outbreak of novel corona virus, which is rapidly escalating the demand for pharmaceuticals and thereby fueling the overall market growth. Additionally, rise in aging population, rising cases of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, AIDs, other infectious diseases, are further contributing to augmenting demand for APIs that are used in drugs. For instance, according to a report published in March 2020, by World Health Organization (WHO), the number of COVID-19 patients increased to 200,000 and in almost after twelve-day period, the number would exceed by 100,000. Moreover, rising incidence of cardiovascular, oncology, diabetes and lifestyle diseases coupled with rising geriatric populace is furthermore surging the overall demand for the global market.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Executive Summary
Research Methodology
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Insights
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Assessment by Product Type
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Immunoglobulin
- Cytokines
- Insulin
- Peptide Hormones
- Blood Factors
- Peptide Antibiotics
- Vaccines
- Small Molecule Antibiotics
- Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI)
- Others
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Form
- Aqueous
- Non-Aqueous Liquid
- Dry Powder
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Manufacturer
- Captive
- Merchant
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Assessment by Application
- Cardiology
- Oncology
- CNS & Neurology
- Orthopedic
- Endocrinology
- Pulmonology
- Gastroenterology
- Nephrology
- Ophthalmology
- Others
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Assessment by Geography
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles
List of Tables
Table 1 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)
Table 2 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Form, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)
Table 3 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Manufacturer, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)
Table 4 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Application, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)
Continued…………
List of Figures
Figure 1. Market Highlights (2019, Revenue)
Figure 2. Integrated Ecosystem
Figure 3. Research Methodology: Top Down & Bottom Up Approach
Continued…………
The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:
- Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market
- Role of key players across the value chain
- End-User analysis to define the market strategy
- Competitive mapping
- Regional and country level breakdown
These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.
