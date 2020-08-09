Acne Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast (2020-2026)

The global acne treatment market is estimated to demonstrate a growth rate of 4.8% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Acne is a skin disease which occurs due to clogged hair follicles, oil excreted from the skin, and dead skin cells. The condition usually affects the skin areas which have comparatively high number of oil glands.

Growing incidences of acne amongst teenage population coupled with high population share of teenage population around the globe are the factors expected to positively affect the market growth. According to a data published by the Acne and Rosacea Society of Canada, approximately 90% of teenagers in Canada were affected by acne problems in 2016. Additionally, increasing awareness related to treatment options for acne is also a factor responsible for the market growth.

However, side effects of acne treatment medications and presence of alternative treatment options are the factors which are expected to negatively impact the market growth.

Segmentation

Under the global scope, the acne treatment market has been segmented into type, treatment, treatment modality, and end users.

Based on type, the global acne treatment market is segmented into comedonal acne, inflammatory acne, cystic acne, post-surgical/wound acne, and others. The cystic acne segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to high prevalence of acne.

On the basis of treatment, the market is classified into medication, therapeutic devices, and others. The medication segment is further segmented into retinoids, antibiotics, and others. The retinoid segment is further segmented into adapalene, tretinoin, and others. The antibiotics segment is further divided into erythromycin, clindamycin, and others. The therapeutic devices segment is further sub-segmented into lasers, microdermabrader, dermabradors, and others. The therapeutic devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to increasing awareness related to effectiveness of the treatment devices and the rising popularity of lasers.

On the basis of treatment modality is segmented into oral, topical, and injectable. The topical segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to its high adoption rate.

Based on the end users, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, pharmacies & drug stores, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest market share in 2019 as it is the first point of care for the treatment of any kind of disease or condition.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global acne treatment market is segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The North America market is estimated to lead the global market in 2019 owing to rapidly changing lifestyle and the easy availability of products. On the other hand, Europe is estimated to hold the second largest market share in the global acne treatment market. The market growth of Europe region is due to extensive marketing and advertising in the European countries for selling of the acne treatment options. Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the high population base and improvement in patient awareness regarding the medications for acne. According to a study conducted by the Indian Journal of Paediatric Dermatology in June 2017, approximately 72.3% of the children in India suffered from acne. Out of these, 81.9% suffered from mild acne, 17.1% suffered from moderate acne, and 0.9% suffered from severe acne. The market in the LAMEA region is expected to demonstrate the least market share owing to less investment by market players in regions such as Africa and Middle East.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players covered into the report include Allergan (Republic of Ireland), Galderma S, A, (Switzerland), Stiefel Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bausch Health (Canada), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Bayer AG (Germany), F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), and others. These companies are adopting strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, product approvals, and product launches, among others to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Ortho Dermatologics received the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) approval for its lotion formulation of Arazlo (Tarazotene 0.045%). With this, the company expanded its acne treatment portfolio. Additionally, in February 2020, the Sun Pharmaceutical Industries launched the Absorica capsules for the treatment and management of severe nodular acne. Moreover, in October 2019, the acne care brand named ZItSticka raised USD 5 million in order to launch new and innovative products in the market.

