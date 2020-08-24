Acne Treatment Market Analysis, Research Insights, Growth Value, Business Overview, Sales Statistics and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2023

Acne Treatment Market Size, Growth and Share Analysis By Type (Inflammatory Acne, Cystic Acne, Post-Surgical/Wound Acne), Treatment (Medication, Therapeutic Devices), Treatment Modality (Oral, Topical), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Acne Treatment Market Landscape

A report added by Market Research Future (MRFR) on the global acne treatment market is concise of the forces that have aided market growth amid the COVID 19 outbreak. The report has been drafted with the objective of delving into the key trends prevailing in the global medical industry. Keeping the fact, the market is poised to grow at an approximate CAGR of 5.3% during the years 2017–2023.

The worldwide market for acne treatment has been growing due to advancements in the field of dermatology. The incidence of a seamless industry for skincare has led to the expansion of the global acne treatment market. Acne treatment includes the administration of numerous forms of medications and ointments to lighten the tone of affected areas. A balanced diet is also considered a prime factor in the treatment of acne, and this factor has played a pivotal role in the development of the global acne treatment market.

Medical professionals and dermatologists have cited several reasons behind the development of acne in humans. It is significant for individuals to know what triggers acne on their skin to prevent their recurring appearance. The medical fraternity has exposed seriousness towards the treatment of even the most minor skin infections. Such a factor has led to augmented demand for acne treatment lines globally. The incidence of skilled medical experts and dermatologists is a new dynamic of market growth. The global market for acne treatment might attract voluminous revenues in the forthcoming years.

On the other hand, the demand within the global market for acne treatment has been rising alongside advancements in the field of dermatology. The manufacture of new types of lotions, creams, and ointments for skincare has produced tremendous demand within the global acne treatment market. Moreover, the need for enhanced medications for the treatment of acne has brought in capacious investments in the global acne treatment market.

Furthermore, the mounting tendency of the masses towards green and leafy vegetables has also aided the expansion of the global market for acne treatment. Henceforth, the entirety value of the global acne treatment market would boost at a stellar pace in the years to come. In fact, the global market for acne treatment endows creditable opportunities for growth. Marketing and advertising have played a leading role in propelling demand within the global acne treatment market. The promotion of ideal beauty standards through online and offline campaigns has led people to buy more cosmetic products. These factors have attracted voluminous demand in recent times. In the future, the global market for acne treatment is projected to attract voluminous revenues post COVID 19.

Acne Treatment Market Segment Review

From a segmentation standpoint, by type, the acne treatment market has included inflammatory acne, comedonal acne, post-surgical/wound acne, cystic acne, and others.

The acne treatment market by the treatment segment has included therapeutic devices, medication, and others. The medication segment is thus sub-segmented among antibiotics, retinoids, and others. The retinoid segment is additionally segmented into tretinoin, adapalene, and others. The antibiotics segment also further segmented into clindamycin, erythromycin, and others. In the last, the therapeutic devices segment is again sub-segmented into microdermabrader, lasers, dermabradors, and more.

The acne treatment market by modality segment has included topical, oral, and injectable.

The acne treatment market by the end-user segment has included pharmacies & drug stores, hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Acne Treatment Market Regional Framework

On geographical terms, America leads the global acne treatment market. A well-developed healthcare sector and an enormous patient population are the foremost drivers for the acne treatment market growth. Changing lifestyle and rising cosmetic expenditure have boosted the growth of the acne treatment market within the region. Additionally, the incidence of developed economies like the U.S. and Canada fuels the acne treatment market growth largely.

Europe is in second place in the acne treatment market. The factors such as availability of funds for research, the increasing teenage population within the region, and the vast patient population are the foremost drivers for the market growth within the region. As per the Eurostat, in 2014, there were around 507 million inhabitants in the region. Amid this population, about 79 million were children aging up to 14 years.

The Asia Pacific also projects to be the fastest-growing region for the market in the future owing to the rising prevalence of acne as well as continuously developing economies like India and China within the region. Indian Journal of Pediatric Dermatology in 2017 claimed that regarding 200 million to 300 million people in India were predictable to endure from acne. Besides, a developing healthcare sector within the region also fuels the acne treatment market growth.

Acne Treatment Market Vendors Landscape

The critical vendors in the global acne treatment market are Galderma S.A. (Switzerland), ALLERGAN (Republic of Ireland), Valeant (Canada), Stiefel Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), and others.

