3D Printing in Healthcare Market Trends, Application and Future Growth Drives At a CAGR of 23.0% from 2020-2030

The global 3D printing in healthcare market was estimated to be US$ 3,961.6 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2019 to 2030.

Growing application of 3D printing in various segments of healthcare market, availability of varied materials that can be used for 3D printing, customized products that offer improved patient care along with technological breakthroughs and consistent innovation through research and development activities in the field of 3D printing in the healthcare sector have been significant in propelling the growth of 3D printing in the healthcare market. Additionally, improved precision, reduced errors, efficient use of diverse materials that assist in ensuring minimal wastage are expected to further spur the growth of the 3D printing in healthcare market in the forecast period.

Major Players in the Global 3D Printing In Healthcare Market

3D Systems,

Stratasys Ltd,

Materialise, among others.

Growing Application Horizon

3D printing is increasingly being used in multiple segments of the healthcare industry. For e.g. anatomical modeling, active & wearable devices, pharmaceuticals, prosthetics, bioprinting, etc. Owing to its adaptability in making multiple kinds of three dimensional objects, that can be solid, with holes or at times full of dense network, 3D printing in healthcare is rapidly gaining usability in multiple spheres of the medical field. Since this technology has the ability to fabricate, plot and enhance products that would be completely nonviable via any other technology it has gained wide acceptance and popularity in the medical field. Factors such as lower production cost in comparison to the traditional manufacturing method of organs or body parts, and shorter recovery and treatment time is providing added impetus to the growth of 3D printing in healthcare market.

Pre-operative Surgical Planning

Recent times have seen emerging popularity of pre-operative visualization. Use of printed 3D models and other visualization tools for pre-operative planning, assists in pre-defining the steps in surgeries thereby providing accurate results. At times, due to the complexity of anatomical site where the surgery has to be conducted, plain virtual images or two dimensional images are not adequate to rightly convey the structural details. Preoperative surgical planning provides greater clarity about the patient’s anatomy and pathology, eliminating the chances of surprises during surgical procedures. In certain procedures, these steps reduce the time taken and provide minimal degree of invasion with adequate aesthetic results.

Segmenttion based on:

BY TECHNOLOGY:

Material Extrusion,

Powder Bed Fusion,

VAT Photopolymerization,

Material Jetting,

Binder Jetting,

and Hybrid Systems

BY APPLICATION:

Prototyping,

design & development,

Anatomical models,

Surgical Instruments/Medical Components,

Prosthetics/Orthotics, Dental, Implants,

and Tissue Engineering/BioPrinting

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Ecosystem Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study Historical Years – 2016 & 2017 Base Year – 2018 Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used for the Study RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/ Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Drivers Barriers/Challenges Trends/Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Key Application, Technologies & Material Assessment Application Process/Technology Materials Criss Cross Assessment Prototyping, Design, & Development Anatomical Models Tooling Jigs, Fixtures, or Molds Tooling Jigs, Fixtures, or Molds Prosthetics and/or Orthotics Dental Non-resorbable Patient-matched Implants Manufacturing Method for Non-patient-matched Implants Resorbable Patient-matched Implants, Including Scaffolds Preplanning Assessment Introduction & Definitions Application, Technology & Material Analysis Pre-surgical Planning Market Applications of Anatomic Models Across Surgical Specialties Pre-surgical Planning Key Applications (Medical Device Manufacturers Perspective) Key Trend Assessment: Medical Device Companies & Hospitals Medical Device Companies Hospitals Industry Speaks

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

