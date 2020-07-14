Wearable Medical Devices Market Size is Predicted to Reach $85.6 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 24.8%: Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research continuously try to provide quality analysis and market estimation studies to its clients. The new report on 2020 Wearable Medical Devices Market analysis, size, share, growth, trends and forecasts, focuses on customers research requirements and try to provide in-depth details on market trends.

Market Analysis:

The global Wearable Medical Devices Market was valued at USD 14.6 billion in 2019 and is size expected to reach USD 85.6 billion by 2027 to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% From 2020-2027

Wearable medical devices are defined as the autonomous devices worn by the individual to provide medical or fitness monitoring and support over a period of time. They are either worn as a body accessory or being embedded in cloth or shoes. They incorporate non-invasive sensors, wireless transmission, real time data processing capabilities, and also provide medical feedback

Recent developments in wearable medical devices include alert mechanisms, decision support systems, and real time analysis. These wearables offer point of care, and remote management for rehabilitating individuals, disabled and chronically ill.

Competitive Insight

The global market is highly concentrated with few players holding majority of share. The prominent players operating are Medtronic plc, OMRON Corp., Biotelemetry Inc., Apple, Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Dexcom Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Verily Life Sciences, GE Healthcare, Bio-Beat Technologies, Masimo Corporation, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Preventice Solutions, Inc., CONTEC Medical Systems Co. Ltd, VitalConnect, Minttihealth, Biotricity Inc., Cyrcadia Asia Limited., Garmin Ltd, Xiaomi Technologies, ten3T healthcare, Fitbit, Inc., and Huawei Corporation.

Players in the market are focusing on developing low cost wearable accessible to all strata of the population within the geographic footprint. In line with this, India based Muse Wearables is manufacturing a wrist based wearable tracker at a cost of INR 3,500. With this, it will continuously monitor skin temperature, blood O2 saturation levels, and heart rate to track body vital signs to diagnose COVID-19 symptoms in early stages. The device is Bluetooth enabled and could be connected via ‘Muse Health App’.

Market Insight:

The prominent factors favoring the wearable medical devices market growth include an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, consumer awareness towards fitness, and advancement in technology and medical innovation with ever increasing interest of consumer electronic companies. According to the study published by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2015, there were approximately 415 million diabetic people and it is expected to increase to 640 million by 2040. The high prevalence of diabetes is an important driver boosting market growth.

With a spike in infectious diseases over the past decade, the Stanford Healthcare Innovation Lab (SHIL) set up a team to study the impact of wearables to track infectious diseases. Moreover, in April 2020, Scripps Research Translational Institute (SRTI) launched DETECT, under which data from activity trackers and smart watches would be integrated into public health surveillance program for proactive disease tracking and population health programs.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Wearable Medical Devices Market Insights

Wearable Medical Devices Market Assessment by Device Type

Diagnostic Devices Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Heart Rate Monitors Activity Monitors Electrocardiographs Pulse Oximeters Spirometers Blood Pressure Monitors Others Sleep Monitoring Devices Sleep trackers Wrist Actigraphs Polysomnographs Others Electrocardiographs Fetal and Obstetric Devices Neuro-monitoring Devices Electroencephalographs Electro-myographs Others

Therapeutic Devices Pain Management Devices Neuro-stimulation Devices Others Insulin/Glucose Monitoring Devices Insulin Pumps Others Rehabilitation Devices Accelometers, Sensing Devices Ultrasound Platform Others Respiratory Therapy Devices Ventilators Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Portable Oxygen Concentrators Others



Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Site

Handheld

Headband

Strap/Clip/Bracelet

Shoe Sensors

Others

Wearable Medical Devices Market Assessment by Application

Sports and Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Wearable Medical Devices Market Assessment by Geography

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Thailand)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Chile)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Table 2 Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Diagnostic Devices, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Table 3 Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Therapeutic Devices, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1. Market Highlights (2019, Revenue)

Figure 2. Integrated Ecosystem

Figure 3. Research Methodology: Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 4. Market by Geography

Continued…

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

