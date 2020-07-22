Vascular Stents Market 2020- Global Trends, Covid19/Coronavirus Impact, Global Demand, Size Estimation, Share and Regional Forecast to 2025

“Global Vascular Stents Market Research Report: Information by Type [Coronary Stents, Peripheral Stents (Carotid Artery Stents, Renal Artery Stents, Femoral Artery Stents, Iliac Artery Stents and others) and Evar Stent Grafts (Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stents and Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Stents)], Material [Metallic Stents (Platinum Chromium, Cobalt-Chromium, Nickel-Titanium and Stainless Steel), Ceramics Stents and Polymers Stents], End User (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025”

Vascular Stents Market Analysis

The global vascular stents market had been valued at USD 7.7% CAGR in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a healthy 7.7% CAGR between 2019- 2025, as per the recent analysis by Market Research Future (MRFR). Vascular stents, simply put, are small tube-like medical devices that are placed into arteries or blood vessels to open any blockage in the vessel. It is a valuable tool to treat various forms of coronary diseases and used to widen narrow vessels to prevent chest pain and heart attack.

Various factors are propelling the global vascular stents market growth. As per the latest MRFR report, such factors include short recovery time, low risk of infection, increasing obese population, and technological advancements.

On the contrary, the high price of ventricular stents and accessibility of alternative therapy are factors that may limit the global vascular stents market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the grave effect of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has also impacted market growth.

Vascular Stents Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global vascular stents market report based on end user, material, and type.

By type, the global vascular stents market is segmented into evar stent grafts, peripheral stents, and coronary stents. Peripheral stents are again segmented into iliac artery stents, femoral artery stents, renal artery stents, carotid artery stents, and others. Evar stent grafts are again segmented into thoracic aortic aneurysm stents and abdominal aortic aneurysm stents. Of these, coronary stents will lead the market over the forecast period. Technological advances in coronary stents coupled with rising cases of coronary artery diseases are adding to the growth of the segment.

By material, the global vascular stents market is segmented into polymers stents, ceramics stents, and metallic stents. Metallic stents are again segmented into stainless steel, nickel titanium, cobalt chromium, and platinum chromium. Of these, polymers stents will dominate the market over the forecast period for technological advances and surging use of bioabsorbable stents.

By end user, the global vascular stents market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac centers, and hospitals. Among these, hospitals will have lions share in the market over the forecast period. Expertise in the hospital, coupled with the accessibility of facilities for angioplasty procedures, is adding to the growth of the segment.

Vascular Stents Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global vascular stents market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will lead the market over the forecast period. Increasing spending in healthcare research, rising preference for minimally invasive procedures in Canada and the US, high adoption of new technology, and rising cases of vascular diseases are adding to the global vascular stents market growth in the region.

The global vascular stents market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. The involvement of top companies, innovations in stenting technologies, and the presence of an established healthcare system are adding to the vascular stents market growth in the region.

The global vascular stents market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Rapid growth in the geriatric population, coupled with increasing cases of vascular disease, is adding to the global vascular stents market growth in the region.

The global vascular stents market in the MEA is predicted to have the smallest share during the forecast period due to the low per capita disposable income.

Vascular Stents Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global vascular stents market report include W. L. Gore & Associates (US), Cordis Corporation (US), Meril Life Sciences (India), C. R. Bard (US), Stentys S.A. (France), Vascular Concepts (India), Cook Medical (US), Microport Scientific Corporation (China), Biotronik Se & Co. Kg (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen Ag (Germany), and Abbott Laboratories (US).

