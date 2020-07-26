Vaccines Market 2020: Analysis, Regional Trend, Share, Global Insights, Industry Growth, Revenue Projections By 2026

The launch of the vaccine named, Vanguard CIV H3N2/H3N8 Vaccine, was announced in December 2017 by Zoetis. This was the most recent vaccine in the list of the company’s canine influenza vaccine portfolio. Such initiatives taken by companies towards the launch of vaccines to protect animals from various diseases is promoting the growth of the global veterinary vaccines market, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new report. According to the report, the market is anticipated to rise from a value of USD 9.75 Billion in 2018 to USD 16.01 Billion by 2026. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Leading Players operating in the Veterinary / Animal Vaccines Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

NEOGEN CORPORATION

Eli Lilly and Company

Elanco

Merial

ImmuCell Corporation

Ceva

Intervet Inc. (Merck Animal Health)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Virbac

Zoetis

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global market for veterinary vaccines to rise because of the increasing number of pet adopters worldwide. In a report, titled “Veterinary Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Inactivated, Live Attenuated, Recombinant, Others), By Animal (Companion, Livestock), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” it offers an overview of the market, highlighting the key growth drivers and potential restraints. It also provides recommendations to help market players gain competitive edge.

Increasing Awareness About Diseases Contracted from Animals by Humans to Fuel Demand for Veterinary Vaccines

The rise in awareness about importance of veterinary healthcare is a major factor boosting the global veterinary vaccines market. The increase in the number of pet owners worldwide is also anticipated to help the market gain traction. Increasing investments in research and development by manufacturers for development of novel veterinary vaccines are also anticipated to promote the global veterinary vaccines market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the prevalence of diseases that can pass on to humans from animals such as trichinella spiralis, rabies, and others may also help in the veterinary vaccines market growth.

Rise in Disposable Income to Help Asia Pacific Market Grow Rapidly

The global veterinary vaccines market was dominated by North America with a revenue generation of US$ 2.97 billion in 2018 AND Fortune Business Insights predicts this region to continue its dominance in the forecast period as well owing to the rapid adoption of efficient veterinary vaccines. This, accompanied by the use of technologically advanced vaccine delivery across all regions is anticipated to help North America remain dominant.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

Recombinant

Others

By Animal

Companion

Livestock

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

