Vaccine Market Depth Analysis 2020 : Top 20 Vaccine Companies are Sanofi, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Merck & Co., AstraZeneca, Emergent BioSolutions

Global Vaccine Industry

Market Overview

The report of the Global Vaccine Market presents a wide-ranging evaluation by in-depth qualitative acumens, archival data, and valid projections about the market extension. The protuberances featured in the report have been obtained from proven research methodologies and theories. By doing so, the research report toils as a depot of analysis and information for every aspect of the market, from regional markets, types, technology, and applications. According to the report, the Global Vaccine Market is estimated to swell in the base year of 2020- 2026. The report proffers a 360-degree aspect and SWOT analysis of the competitive landscape depicting outstanding players in the last.

The Top 20 Leading Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services, and Continuous Product Developments are:

• Sanofi Pasteur

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Pfizer

• AstraZeneca

• Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

• Emergent BioSolutions

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Valneva

• Seqirus(CSL Limited)

• Bavarian Nordic

• Sinovac

• Panacea Biotec

• Dynavax Technologies Corporation

• Bharat Biotech

• Serum Institute of India

• Biological E. Limited

• Grifols

• Hualan Biological Engineering Inc

• Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd

Drivers & Trends

The Global Vaccine Market has been segmented over component, premises, as well as application. The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both the demand and supply side and notably appraises market dynamics influencing the market through the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Also, an insightful assessment of industry trend in the market is conducted, which is based on the various objectives such as profiling the product outline, quantity of production, vital raw material, and financial status of the business. With this, the study of market share, market size, significant growth drivers, market segmentation, market competition, demand, changing customer sentiments, notable companies operating in the Global Vaccine Market are supplementarily included.

Report Scope:

• The Total Market Value of the Top 20 Vaccine Companies

• Top 20 Vaccine Companies Market Share and Ranking in the Vaccines Market

• Investigates the Key Growth Drivers and Restraints of the Vaccines Market

• Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaborations, Partnerships, Merger and Acquisitions, Distribution, Exclusive and Licensing Agreement

• In-depth Assessment of the Top 20 Vaccine Companies Along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolios, Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Market Value Analysis, and Strategic Development

Research Methodology

The estimation of the Global Vaccine Market featured in the report has been derivative using verified research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report is presented having a detailed study of well-versed information for every facade of the market. The report has been compiled throughout wide-ranging primary research (with the help of surveys, interviews, and observations) and secondary research (which includes reputable paid sources and industry body databases). The report also sorts an all-encompassing qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants, keeping critical notions in the industry’s value chain. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Force Model and its parameters have equally helped the market’s study in a detailed manner to understand future dynamics.

Key Questions Answered in this Market Research Report:

• Who are the top 20 leading companies in the vaccine market?

• What is the top leading companies’ strategic development?

• Which company has the highest market share in the vaccine market?

• How many vaccines are in clinical development by the top leading companies?

• What is the vaccine market value of the top leading companies?

• How many vaccines available in the marketby the top leading companies?

• What are the major drivers of the vaccine market?

• What are the major inhibitors of the vaccine market?

• What are the major deals happenings in the vaccine market?

• What is the competitive landscape in the vaccine market?

Some points from table of content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Total Market Value of the Top 20 Vaccine Companies (2015 – 2019)

3. Market Share Analysis of the Top 20 Vaccine Companies (%)

4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors in the Vaccine Market

5. Major Deals and Agreement Happenings in the Vaccine Market

6. Top 20 Vaccine Companies in the Vaccine Market

6.1 Sanofi Pasteur

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.1.3 Vaccines Market Value Analysis

6.1.4 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

6.1.5 Recent Development

6.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.2.3 Vaccines Market Value Analysis

6.2.4 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

6.2.5 Recent Development

6.3 Merck & Co., Inc.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.3.3 Vaccines Market Value Analysis

6.3.4 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

6.3.5 Recent Development

6.4 Pfizer

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.4.3 Vaccines Market Value Analysis

6.4.4 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

6.4.5 Recent Development

6.5 AstraZeneca

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.5.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.5.3 Vaccines Market Value Analysis

6.5.4 Recent Development

6.6 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

6.6.1 Business Overview

6.6.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.6.3 Vaccines Market Value Analysis

6.6.4 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

6.6.5 Recent Development

6.7 Emergent BioSolutions

6.7.1 Business Overview

6.7.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.7.3 Vaccines Market Value Analysis

6.7.4 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

6.7.5 Recent Development

6.8 Astlellas Pharma Inc

6.8.1 Business Overview

6.8.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.8.3 Vaccines Market Value Analysis

6.8.4 Recent Development

6.9 Valneva

6.9.1 Business Overview

6.9.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.9.3 Vaccines Market Value Analysis

6.9.4 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

6.9.5 Recent Development

6.10 Seqirus (CSL Limited)

6.10.1 Business Overview

6.10.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.10.3 Vaccines Market Value Analysis

6.10.4 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

6.10.5 Recent Development

6.11 Bavarian Nordic

6.11.1 Business Overview

6.11.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.11.3 Vaccines Market Value Analysis

6.11.4 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

6.11.5 Recent Development

6.12 Sinovac

6.12.1 Business Overview

6.12.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.12.3 Vaccines Market Value Analysis

6.12.4 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

6.12.5 Recent Development

6.13 Panacea Biotec

6.13.1 Business Overview

6.13.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.13.3 Vaccines Market Value Analysis

6.13.4 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

6.13.5 Recent Development

6.14 Dynavax Technologies Corporation

6.14.1 Business Overview

6.14.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.14.3 Vaccines Market Value Analysis

6.14.4 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

6.14.5 Recent Development

6.15 Bharat Biotech

6.15.1 Business Overview

6.15.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.15.3 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

6.15.4 Recent Development

6.16 Serum Institute of India

6.16.1 Business Overview

6.16.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.16.3 Promising Vaccines in Clinical Development

6.16.4 Recent Development

6.17 Biological E. Limited

6.17.1 Business Overview

6.17.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.17.3 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

6.17.4 Recent Development

6.18 Grifols

6.18.1 Business Overview

6.18.2 Vaccines Portfolio

6.18.3 Recent Development

6.19 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc

6.19.1 Business Overview

6.19.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio

6.19.3 Recent Development

6.20 Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd

6.20.1 Business Overview

6.20.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio

6.20.3 Recent Development

