Vaccine Adjuvants Market Size Worth $1,305.7 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 10.68% : Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research continuously try to provide quality analysis and market estimation studies to its clients. The new report on 2020 Vaccine Adjuvants Market analysis, size, share, growth, trends and forecasts, focuses on customers research requirements and try to provide in-depth details on market trends.

Market Overview:

The global Vaccine Adjuvants Market was valued at USD 585.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,305.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.68% during 2020-2027 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Vaccine Adjuvants Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Mineral Salt-based, Tensoactive, Emulsions, Liposome, Carbohydrate, Bacteria-derived, Virus-like Particles (VLP), and Other Adjuvants); By Route of Administration (Oral, Subcutaneous, Intranasal, Intramuscular, Intradermal, and Others); By Disease Types (Infectious Diseases, Rare Diseases, Cancer, Autoimmune Disorders, and Others); By Application (Research Application and Commercial Application), By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Adjuvant is defined as a substance which in combination with vaccine invigorates antigen specific immune reactions to increase specificity and immunogenicity of marketed vaccines administered in any individual. Adjuvants augment the impact of a vaccine providing increased immunity towards any particular infectious disease. It triggers positive immune response by mimicking pathogen associated molecular pattern (PAMP), which include lipo-polysaccharide, liposomes, cell walls of bacteria, and endo-cytosed and un-methylated nucleic acids. Adjuvant imparts beneficial effects to vaccines in several ways such as increasing its potency to grasp the higher degree of immunogenicity, reducing the number of repeated vaccinations, antigen dose reduction, widening antibody responses of the individual, and inducing T-cell responses.

Request A Sample Report at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vaccine-adjuvants-market/request-for-sample

Market participants such as GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novavax, Inc., Statens Serum Institut, Viscogel AB, VaxLiant LLC, Aphios Corporation, Moderna Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Adjuvatis, Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc., MPV Technologies, CSL Limited, Vaxine Pty Ltd, SPI Pharma, CureVac AG, Sergeant Adjuvants, Agenus, Inc., OZ Biosciences, Adjuvants Unlimited Inc., and Adjuvants Euclid Canada Inc. are some of the key players operating in the concerned market.

The global market is driven by the recent surge in infectious diseases, extensive research on vaccines, and funding from the government. European Union (EU) through EU programme Horizon 2020, has formed ENOVA, a network on vaccine adjuvants. This will bring both industry experts and stakeholders working in the areas of vaccine research and development and adjuvant research to reduce side effects and efficacy of new developing vaccines.

To speed up the process of nCOV vaccine development big players are collaborating with industry stakeholders. In February 2020, GSK and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) collaborated to ease the out nCOV vaccine development with GSK’s vaccine adjuvant platform for other players in vaccine development. Similarly, in March 2020, iBio, a contract research organization (CRO) signed a definitive agreement with the Infectious Disease Research Institute (IDRI). The combination of iBio’s VLP antigen with the latter adjuvant expected to offer promising efficacy and safety characteristics.

To get Incredible Discounts on this Premium Report, Click At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vaccine-adjuvants-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Insights

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Assessment by Product Type

Mineral Salt-based Adjuvant

Tensoactive Adjuvants

Adjuvant Emulsions

Liposome Adjuvants

Carbohydrate Adjuvants

Bacteria-derived Adjuvants

Virus-like Particles (VLP)

Other Types

Vaccine Adjuvants Market, by Route of Administration

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intranasal

Intramuscular

Intradermal

Others

Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market, by Disease Type

Infectious Diseases

Rare Diseases

Cancer

Autoimmune Disorders

Others

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Assessment by Application

Research Application

Commercial Application

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Assessment by Geography

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, South Korea. Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market, By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Table 2 Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market, by Route of Administration, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Table 3 Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market, by Disease Type, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Table 4 Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market, by Application, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1. Market Highlights (2019, Revenue)

Figure 2. Integrated Ecosystem

Figure 3. Research Methodology: Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 4. Market by Geography

Continued…

For Further Insights and Segment-Specific Information, Contact a Market Analyst at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vaccine-adjuvants-market/speak-to-analyst

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/6511

Related Report:

Japan Cancer Vaccines Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Vaccine Type (Prevention Vaccines, Treatment Vaccines, Oncolytic Viruses); By Indication (Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Other); By Patient Type (Pediatric, Adult); Segments Forecast, 2020 – 2026

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavour to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Polaris Market Research

Phone: 1-646-568-9980

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/