US Medical Devices Regulatory Market Intelligence Report 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Regulatory Intelligence Report for Medical Devices in the U.S.” To Its Research Database

The goals of this study were to understand the regulations and requirements of the companies in the US and the foreign companies or establishments planning to manufacture, distribute or market their medical devices in the US. This report provides a brief about the related regulation for registration of the establishments or medical devices along with the classification of the devices.

Report Includes:

– Detailed description of the regulatory requirements for marketing and registration of medical devices in the U.S.

– Insights into the current regulations and comprehensive procedures for the registration, renewal or notification of the medical devices, along with the information on timeline and fee required

– Knowledge about labelling and advertising regulations for the medical device and details of the process for registration of the product with any specific variation

– Information on Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (the Act) and how it works towards the betterment of society

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Governing Authority and Classification

Governing Regulatory Authority

Medical Device Definition and Classification

Chapter 3 Regulations

Code of Federal Regulations (CFR)

eCFR

Premarket Notification 510(k) Clearance to Market

510 (k) Exempt Devices

PMA (Pre-Market Approval)

Good Manufacturing Compliance (GMP) Compliance

Establishment Registration

Device Registration and Listing

Labelling Requirement

Advertising

Medical Device Reporting (MDR)

Local Agent Requirements

Responsibilities of the US agent

Medical Device User Fee

List of Tables

Table 1 : Class I and Class II Exempt Devices

Table 2 : Medical Device User Fee Amendments (MDUFA)-2020List of Figures

Figure 1 : Process for Marketing the Medical Device in the US MarketMedical Device Regulatory Report

